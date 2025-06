For Sam Konstas , the biggest challenge in his early taste of Test cricket wasn't the batting - it was managing the emotion of playing in front of a huge crowd at the MCG last December. At just 19, he is learning to steady his breath, trust his game, and find calm in the chaos of the international stage.

"It was my first few Test matches, and the emotions probably got to me with the crowd," Konstas told reporters in Barbados, reflecting on his debut series against India which started with his 60 off 65 balls at the MCG. "But having a bit of time off to reflect and strengthen my game has helped."

This will be his third Test cap after not playing in Sri Lanka, where Travis Head opened in a tactical switch, and narrowly missing out on the XI for the World Test Championship final when Labuschagne was promoted. With a week to prepare for the Barbados Test after landing in the Caribbean, Konstas spoke about his personal diary, which he started at school, becoming a key tool to revisit the basics.

"The diary's been important," Konstas, who has Test cap No. 468 tattooed on his forearm, said. "Just reflecting on games, going back to my checkpoints, especially when you're overseas. It helps me get grounded again."

He also credited much of his early learning to the senior players in the Australian squad. "I'm just trying to control my breath and have a good relationship with my batting partner to talk about things and how to go through, especially heated moments, when the game changes," he said.

"I always try to get advice from Uzi [Usman Khawaja], Marnus, Smith, just seeing how they go about things. I'm lucky to be around them, especially at 19. Playing for your country, travelling the world, it really is a dream come true."

"For me, I just hope to grab an opportunity because it's such a strong side. I'm very grateful for that."

It is expected that Konstas, who is favoured to open although the batting order has yet to be confirmed, will have all three Tests against West Indies to try and bed himself into the side ahead of the Ashes later this year after a period where Australia have had a revolving door of openers since David Warner's retirement.