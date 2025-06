The two changes were confirmed five days before the opening Test in Barbados on June 25, meaning Australia will have a significantly different batting line-up to the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Konstas will earn his third cap having not featured since the two outings against India which began with his 60 off 65 balls on debut at the MCG. Inglis scored a century on his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this year.

Labuschagne had been moved to up to open in the WTC final, with the selectors opting for a last show of faith, but came away with scores of 17 and 22 to continue a two-year lean run in Test cricket.

Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from the Test side for the first time since 2019 • Getty Images

"Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team," chair of selectors George Bailey said. "He understands his output hasn't been at the level we, or he, expects. We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively."

Smith, meanwhile, suffered a compound dislocation to the little finger on his right hand when dropping a chance offered by Temba Bavuma on the third day at Lord's. He avoided surgery but has to wear a splint for eight weeks. However, there is hope he will be able to play later in the West Indies series.

"Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we'll give him another week's rest and assess his functionality after that," Bailey said. "We have made the decision to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus. We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers.

"In his only opportunity in Test cricket to date, Josh was outstanding in Sri Lanka, showing great intent and ability to put pressure on the opposition."