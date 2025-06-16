Australia's batting issues: questions surround Khawaja, Labuschagne, Konstas and Green

The Australia selectors have some thinking to do about the Test batting order as the team prepares to head to the Caribbean. A lot of the issues are interconnected, while Steven Smith's finger injury has added another factor to the mix. Here's a rundown of some of the key talking points.

Can Khawaja reach Sydney?

Going by Andrew McDonald's comments after the World Test Championship final, Usman Khawaja has his ticket booked for the Ashes. Overall, his numbers from the last two years are very respectable at a time when opening the batting his tough: 1428 runs at 39.66. Among openers, only India's Yashasvi Jaiswal made more in this WTC cycle.

But dig a bit deeper and there is a concerning trend. After an outstanding 2023 Ashes where Khawaja's average touched 50, there has been a decline. He averaged 22.00 against New Zealand last year and 20.44 against India. There is no shame to being troubled by Jasprit Bumrah - who isn't? - but there is evidence to suggest it's not just a Bumrah problem. His twin dismissals to Kagiso Rabada continued that trend, especially from around the wicket where, since the start of 2024, he averages 17.33 compared to 44.40 from over. In the last eight Tests in all conditions, he has averaged just 19.90 against pace bowling at a strike-rate of 45.83. The next worst Australian batter in that period (with a minimum of 12 innings) is Marnus Labuschagne with 26.20.

There is, of course, an exception to this lean run - the double century in Sri Lanka where he dominated against spin. That brings us to another part of the debate. McDonald himself said that certain conditions don't link directly to the Ashes and that may apply in the West Indies. If, and there remains uncertainty over this, the surfaces are slower and lower, perhaps offering some turn, and Khawaja makes runs, they will be important and worthy. But how relevant? On the flip side, if there's some life for the quicks - in Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales, West Indies have a good pace attack - and Khawaja struggles, where does that leave him?

Australia have been here before quite recently with the latter stages of David Warner 's career. Ahead of the 2023 WTC final, Warner announced his preferred retirement path to a Sydney farewell against Pakistan. It ended up playing out that way, but it later emerged there was a point-of-no-return in the Lord's Test against England where the selectors may have pulled the rip cord had Warner not contributed. As it was, he was the second-leading run-scorer in his final series. The selectors are backing Khawaja to do something similar.

Is Konstas the answer to the "musical chairs"?

At the other end of the career spectrum to Khawaja is Sam Konstas . Few 19-year-olds with an average of 34.89 from 17 first-class matches and two centuries have commanded as much interest, but that's what happens when you take down Bumrah on debut. Anyone capable of doing that in front of a packed MCG clearly has talent and is not easily overawed, but suggestions he might be the silver bullet to Australia's opening merry-go-down may be jumping the gun.

There is a feeling Konstas has settled since the hectic period after that debut where he struggled to find a batting tempo, but everyone is still operating off a limited sample size. It would be bizarre if he now didn't get a chance in the West Indies, and while he may well live up to the hype and provide clarity, there is every chance it is not a seamless road ahead. Then it will be a test of nerve for all involved. With McDonald suggesting that, depending on conditions, Sheffield Shield form could be more relevant than what happens in the West Indies, it may not be until later in the year that this story has a conclusion.

Marnus Labuschagne's run of low scores in Tests continued • Getty Images

Could Labuschagne get lucky… again?

When Labuschagne was churning out runs a few years ago, he was often referred to as a "lucky" batter , largely in relation to being given chances that he was able to take advantage of. Now it feels like Labuschagne, who has been ever present since coming in as Smith's concussion sub at Lord's in 2019, is on borrowed time. However, in a twist of fate, could another Smith injury give him one final chance to extend his immediate career?

Smith's damaged finger may not rule him out of the entire West Indies tour, but the time-frame is very tight for the opening Test in Barbados. There is still every chance the selectors decide now's the time to move Labuschagne aside (at least temporarily) but if they are missing 10,000 Test runs they need to fill that gap. Labuschagne does not look like a batter on the brink of ending a rut, but it wouldn't be the first sliding-doors moment for him.

Is there a spot for Inglis?

Josh Inglis has barely put a foot wrong for Australia in recent times. He made a century on Test debut against Sri Lanka, playing as a specialist batter, and produced a thrilling 120 off 86 balls against England in the Champions Trophy. Like a lot of Australia's options somewhere in the middle order is his ideal spot - which is why they are in their current predicament - but as a naturally positive player, he may be worth considering as an option for No. 3 if there is a desire to bring a higher tempo. He has the game to take on fast bowling and is excellent against spin. For the Barbados Test, he could come in for the injured Smith at No. 4, or one spot lower if Travis Head shifts up as a senior player.

What is Green's best position?

It was a difficult return to Test cricket for Cameron Green at the WTC final, but things would have to go horribly wrong for him to not be a key figure in the future of the line-up. He faced just five balls, all against the outstanding Rabada, falling to a superb delivery in the first innings and then edging to slip again in the second with hard hands.