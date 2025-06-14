Smith avoids surgery, faces race to be fit for West Indies Tests

Smith went straight to hospital after leaving the field when he sustained the injury to his right little finger, spilling a sharp chance offered by Temba Bavuma.

The wound was cleaned, stitched and the finger placed in a splint and it's understood he will be able to bat if he can tolerate doing so with the splint, which he will need to wear for up to eight weeks although the wound itself is expected to heal in around a fortnight. The impact on him in the field would also need to be assessed and it could hinder his ability to field in the slips.

Australia's first Test in West Indies starts on June 25 in Barbados followed by matches in Grenada and Jamaica in July. Smith had also been due for a brief stint for Washington Freedom at Major League Cricket (MLC) between the end of the WTC final and the first Test.

It would be a significant boost for Australia if Smith was able to play a part in the series given there is uncertainty over the top order after the struggles of Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green in the World Test Championship final.

Khawaja's lean outing continued his difficulties against pace bowler over the last 12 months while Green faced just five balls in the Test, falling twice to Kagiso Rabada, in his first time batting at No. 3. Labuschagne made two starts of 17 and 22 having been moved to open but did not make a convincing case to be retained in the role.