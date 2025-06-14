Introspection beckons as Australia leave Lord's less clear of a path forward

As a rule, Australia don't lose ICC finals. Only once in ten deciders since 1996, when Sri Lanka famously overcame them in another seismic result, had they fallen short - the 2010 T20 World Cup against England in Barbados. Therefore, the defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's is significant and likely to lead to the first stages of regenerating the side for the next cycle when the squad reaches the West Indies.

Australia were favourites coming into the final against South Africa - although not perhaps by as big a margin as some perceptions - and also lost from a position of strength: 102 runs ahead on the second day with ten wickets in hand, before losing 7 for 45 as they were unable to navigate the South Africa quicks as the clouds came over. Australia didn't earn the right to have more batting under sunshine on Friday, the third day of the Test. That had followed being 67 for 4 in the first innings, which ended with a collapse of 5 for 20.

Australia played some excellent cricket to reach the WTC final, prevailing in numerous tight situations along the way over the two years, and they do not suddenly need a complete rebuild. It does not need a national enquiry, but it does warrant some introspection.

The biggest questions heading into the game were around the top three. Though the selectors were clear on the fact that this was being treated as a one-off occasion, and that decisions made here did not have to link to what's to come, Australia leave Lord's arguably less clear of a path forward than before.

"We always knew this was going to be a one-off - it's pretty specific conditions over here," captain Pat Cummins said after the defeat. "Losing the toss on day one and being sent into bat is never going to be easy for the top three. I think there are probably quite a few people in the line-up that kind of wish they could have done a little bit more. The top three was an obvious one in this game."

It's not to say that had Australia managed to defend 282, the key issues wouldn't have been addressed, but there is often a reluctance to change a winning team. Although there remains uncertainty over the strength of the bowling attack which England will be able to bring to Australia later in the year, coach Andrew McDonald has already acknowledged that the hosts will need a settled opening pair by then. Now the tour of the West Indies, which begins on June 25, could prove a line in the sand.

"I don't particularly know why, but it does feel like a little bit of a fresh start," Cummins said, "Fast forward a couple of years, you start maybe thinking about who's going to win. Hopefully we make the final, who's going to win that, and maybe do we want to get some games into them?

"Do we feel like now's the right time to change, or do you hold with the team that got us to the final? We've got a couple of weeks before the first Test of the West Indies, so we'll sit down and have a bit of a think after we digest this game. For me, I think a new WTC cycle in some ways does feel like a bit of a reset."

The immediate change is unlikely to be dramatic, or, beyond Konstas, especially youthful. Inglis, should he get a chance, is 30; the reserve quicks are 36-year-old Scott Boland and 31-year-old Brendan Doggett , although they will be key if the selectors decide the time is right for more rotation of the big three quicks to keep them fresh. However, the overall next WTC cycle could see a more significant remaking of the team.

"In white-ball series, a lot of the time you build on four-year cycles around World Cups for ODIs," Cummins said. "I think maybe it's an opportunity in a Test match to do something similar. Everyone gets thrown back into the conversation, and it's a little bit of a reset for that first half."

The biggest questions heading into the WTC final were around Australia's top three • PA Photos/Getty Images

Questions may also be asked of Australia's build-up where they opted for centre-wicket and nets. It's worth noting they did the same in 2023, when they beat India in the final. South Africa hoped to have four days of cricket against Zimbabweans, but rain reduced that to one.

There was no clear pattern to draw between how players prepared and their output at Lord's: Usman Khawaja hadn't played since March and struggled, Cameron Green churned out runs for Gloucestershire and failed twice, and Smith had three months without batting and made 66 in tricky conditions in the first innings.

"I thought we got it spot on," Cummins said. "I think the weather helped us out as well in that lead-in. I thought the fast bowlers, particularly, from the medical staff as well - they did fantastically well to make sure everyone was firing all cylinders from basically ball one."

It remains a fantastic bowling attack, but this time that wasn't enough. They were excellent on the fourth morning, but when South Africa began the final day requiring another 69 runs to win, it would have needed something extraordinary for Cummins to continue his winning run in ICC finals.