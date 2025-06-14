Markram delivers WTC glory to end South Africa's history of heartbreak

South Africa 138 (Bedingham 45, Cummins 6-28) and 282 for 5 (Markram 146, Bavuma 66, Starc 3-66) beat Australia 212 (Webster 72, Smith 66, Rabada 5-51) and 207 (Starc 58, Carey 43, Rabada 4-59, Ngidi 3-38) by five wickets

At 12.45pm on a sunny Saturday at Lord's, South Africa secured the most significant moment in their cricket history with the World Test Championship title. It was not without nerves - how could it be? - but this time there was no agony at the end. Aiden Markram took them to the brink with an epic 136, an innings that will go down as the country's most important in Tests, before the winning runs were driven through the covers by Kyle Verreynne to spark the celebrations.

No longer was the 1998 ICC Knockout, with its various names and caveats, the only reference point for South Africa's global success. After so many near misses, they had a crowning moment. It will be a hugely popular victory, too, as the underdog story so often is, and as part of the wider narrative around the health of Test cricket outside of the Big Three.

For all the success Australia have gathered over the years, this will be a bruising experience given they had managed to take a 74-run first-innings which had been extended into three figures before collapsing to 73 for 7 on the second evening. The lower order repaired some of the damage, and the bowlers gave it their all, but for once they finished second.

Resuming on 213 for 2 needing 69 more for victory and eight wickets in hand would not normally be a scene for great uncertainty, but this was no ordinary occasion. The first run of the day, a push into the covers by Temba Bavuma , was cheered loudly by a crowd heavily in favour of South Africa - as it had been throughout the game.

Aiden Markram puts one away during his magnificent hundred • AFP/Getty Images

Bavuma had fought through the pain of a hamstring strain he picked up early in his innings, and left the team management contemplating retiring him hurt at tea yesterday, but instead he went on to forge the match-defining stand of 147 with Markram.

There was no fairytale ending of Bavuma being there when the winning run were scored as he edged an excellent lifting delivery from Pat Cummins that just opened the door for Australia. The celebrations certainly suggested they still believed - while no one needed reminding of South Africa's history - and the tension was palpable with runs hard to come by.

Markram was able to relieve the pressure with occasional boundaries, including a square drive off Cummins the ball after being beaten on the drive and an even more authoritative pull.

However, Australia made them earn every run. Mitchell Starc continued his outstanding match with a superb delivery to remove Tristan Stubbs with 41 still needed, which probably felt like 141 to anyone of a South African persuasion.

Kyle Verreynne and David Bedingham celebrate the win • Getty Images

Australia's desperation led to them burning their three reviews - two for lbws that weren't especially close and another for a glove down the leg side against Stubbs the ball before he fell to Starc - and ironically, with scores level, Verreynne would glove an attempted scoop off Starc that wasn't given out.

An on-drive by David Bedingham off Cummins brought the requirement down to under 20 and the chants from the crowd grew again.

Australia managed to stretch the game out to give them a brief burst with the second new ball but Josh Hazlewood 's first delivery with it was pinged off his pads by Markram with the next being worked away for three to bring the countdown to single figures.