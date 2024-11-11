Jafer Chohan leaves England tour to prepare for Lions, Big Bash

Jafer Chohan , the Yorkshire legspinner, is to return home from England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean before he has had a chance to make his international debut, with the team management choosing instead to manage his workload ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour of South Africa.

Chohan, 22, made history last month when he became the first graduate of the South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA) to be named in an England squad. Launched in 2021 by Dr Tom Brown, the academy aimed to remedy the under-representation of British South Asian players in the professional game, with Chohan's opportunity with Yorkshire arising after he had been released by Middlesex as a 17-year-old in 2019.

Chohan will not, however, be making the step-up to England international status just yet. Instead, he will fly home on Monday, with the rest of the squad relocating from Barbados to St Lucia, having last night taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, following a comfortable seven-wicket win

In addition to the Lions tour, which takes place from November 20 to December 14 and will be Andrew Flintoff's first outing as head coach, Chohan is also due to play for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, with that tournament commencing on December 15.

His release from England's white-ball squad is a reflection of the T20I team's current success, as well as the wealth of spin options already available to Jos Buttler and Marcus Trescothick, the interim head coach.

In addition to Adil Rashid, Chohan's mentor at Yorkshire, with whom he has been working in the nets for the past fortnight, England also have Rehan Ahmed waiting in the wings as a back-up legspinner, plus Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley and Will Jacks in the current starting XI.

Nevertheless, his fast-tracking into the England set-up remains a notable achievement, given the distance he has come since 2022, when he was playing National Counties cricket for Berkshire.