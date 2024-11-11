Matches (8)
Report

England bowl, Archer in for Topley; Windies make three changes

Terrance Hinds handed debut with Andre Russell missing through injury

Alan Gardner
10-Nov-2024 • 29 mins ago
Jofra Archer picked three wickets to restrict South Africa, England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight, Gros Islet, June 21, 2024

Jofra Archer was back for England  •  Getty Images

Toss England chose to bowl vs West Indies
Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl for the second night running at Kensington Oval, as England looked to back up their impressive victory in the opening match of the five-T20I series.
There was one change to the visitors' XI, with Reece Topley making way after injuring his ankle in the first game. Jofra Archer, who was rested having played three ODIs on the bounce, returned in Topley's place. "Thought we put in a good performance yesterday," Buttler said, "we'll try and do the same again."
West Indies were forced to make three changes, after Andre Russell picked up an ankle injury on Saturday. Terrance Hinds, the Trinidadian allrounder, came in for a debut, with Roston Chase replacing Shimron Hetmyer to add another bowling option and Matthew Forde in for Shamar Joseph.
Rovman Powell, West Indies' captain, was looking in particular for an improved batting performance. "It's a case of partnerships, and trying not to lose wickets in clusters, regardless of having a strong batting line-up," he said.
West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Rovman Powell (capt), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Terrance Hinds, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Matthew Forde
England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Jos Buttler (capt), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jacob Bethell, 6 Dan Mousley, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Saqib Mahmood
EnglandWest IndiesWest Indies vs EnglandEngland tour of West Indies

Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick

