West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I at Bridgetown, WI vs ENG, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (D/N), Bridgetown, November 10, 2024, England tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
7 M • 281 Runs • 56.2 Avg • 177.84 SR
SD Hope
8 M • 266 Runs • 44.33 Avg • 156.47 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 161.43 SR
JC Buttler
8 M • 214 Runs • 42.8 Avg • 158.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Shepherd
7 M • 10 Wkts • 9.29 Econ • 12.6 SR
RL Chase
9 M • 7 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 22.28 SR
AU Rashid
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 18 SR
JC Archer
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 14.91 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2943
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days10 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs England News

Hopes final phase of career can be "most rewarding" as he prepares for long-awaited comeback

West Indies have named a 15-man squad for the first two matches in Barbados

Tourists seek to bounce back from ODI series loss in final white-ball campaign of 2024

England went down 2-1 in their ODI series against West Indies, extending a dismal record in the format. Alan was joined by Miller and Vish to pick through the pieces

Interim coach says finding more opportunities for 50-over cricket is isn't easy within current structure

