Start of third West Indies vs India T20I pushed back by 90 minutes

The start of the third T20I
between West Indies and India in St Kitts on Tuesday has been pushed back by 90 minutes. Instead of 10.30am local time [8pm IST], the match will now begin at 12pm local time [9.30pm IST], with the toss to take place at 11.30am.
The match timings have been revised to give the players extra time to recover after the second T20I on Monday began three hours behind schedule
following a delay in the arrival of the players' luggage and kits from Trinidad, the venue of the first T20I on July 29.
Due to the logistical hurdles resulting in the delayed arrival of the teams' kits, three India players ended up wearing team-mates' shirts: Suryakumar Yadav and Avesh Khan were seen wearing Arshdeep Singh's No. 2 shirt.
After Tuesday's game, the teams are due to fly to Lauderhill in Florida, where the last two matches of the series are scheduled to take place on August 6 and 7.
"Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida," a CWI release said. "Stadium gates will open at 10:30am. Tickets are still available from the stadium box office for the matches in St Kitts with mounds/grounds tickets at US$15/EC$40 and seats from US$30/EC$80, or can be purchased directly through Windies Tickets, presented by Mastercard at "tickets.windiestickets.com" to save direct to your mobile device."
After two T20Is, the series is level 1-1, with West Indies pulling off a five-wicket win
at Warner Park on Monday to come back from a 68-run defeat in the series-opener. Opener Brandon King's 68 set the platform for West Indies in a chase of 139 after left-arm quick Obed McCoy picked up 6 for 17 - the best figures
by a West Indies bowler in T20Is - to help bowl India out with two balls still remaining.