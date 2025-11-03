'A night that will transform women's cricket' - celebrating India's World Cup triumph
From Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to Vinesh Phogat and Satya Nadella, everyone has a lot to say after India's World Cup win
Inspiration for generations to come, you've made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/f9J34QIMuP— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 2, 2025
This was my dream, and you've made it come true @TheShafaliVerma's 70 and two big wickets, @Deepti_Sharma06's fifty and a fifer...absolute brilliance from both. The cup's home #WomensWorldCup2025 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/RwCDe8RATl— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) November 2, 2025
Congratulations to India on their historic first #ICCWomensWorldCup2025 win. It is scary good how much potential this win has in shifting the balance of power in the women's game and what this cricketing nation can go on to become.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 2, 2025
1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2025
Today, our Women's Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift… pic.twitter.com/YiFeqpRipc
Champions of the World— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 2, 2025
I've seen this dream for over two decades, to watch the Indian women lift that World Cup trophy.
Tonight, that dream finally came true.
From the heartbreak of 2005 to the fight of 2017, every tear, every sacrifice, every young girl who picked up a… pic.twitter.com/MgClC7QE9J
Congratulations India!— Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) November 2, 2025
Incredible achievement, history in the making!
Extremely well fought campaign for South Africa! #ICCWomensWorldCup @cricketworldcup
Proud proud proud !!!! Super proud— Varun Chakaravarthy (@chakaravarthy29) November 2, 2025
That's how it is done in style
This Indian women's cricket team will inspire millions to come!!
Jai hind!!!!!@BCCI pic.twitter.com/BlWzXwPOoG
Women in Blue = World Champions!— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 2, 2025
Respect to South Africa for making their first-ever final
A truly historic day for women's cricket--new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born.
Feeding my baby at midnight and watching India's women conquer the world, that's what womanhood looks like. Strength in every form.!!! pic.twitter.com/fGEekAFGYr— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) November 2, 2025
World Champions Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the World Cup. A truly inspirational performance that has not only brought immense pride to the nation but also inspired a generation to dream big. This is a win that will echo through generations.… pic.twitter.com/gBK8BZdBTB— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 2, 2025
A very big congratulations to the women's team for making history and making the entire nation proud— Yashasvi Jaiswal (@ybj_19) November 3, 2025
That was a nail biting women's world cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to team India, am sure will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too!— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 2, 2025
Champions of the World!— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 2, 2025
Incredible performance by our #TeamIndia Women -- true teamwork, grit, and determination on display!
Each player played her heart out to bring the World Cup home. So proud! pic.twitter.com/qAM5DdpS9R
Historic day for Indian sport...A testament to grit, determination, perseverance and teamwork!— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 2, 2025
A night that will transform women's cricket #ICCWomensWorldCup2025 #proudIndian
Euphoric. Proud. Grateful. A historic and special moment for Indian women's cricket. #CWC25 #TeamIndia #WomenInBlue— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) November 2, 2025
Congratulations to India women's for winning the world cup was not an easy road but showed a lot of character ! Weldone to South African girls for coming all the way to the finals very well deserved— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 2, 2025
History has been made and it's painted in blue!— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 3, 2025
Our Women's Team India has shown the world what determination and unity can achieve. You've inspired millions and made an entire nation beam with pride. #WomenInBlue #TeamIndia #Champions #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/FdkPkwX6gK
Special moment when the Indian women's side found former players to celebrate their victory with. Huge congratulations to the @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/iX1Ahegxti— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 2, 2025