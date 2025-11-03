Matches (5)
What They Said About

'A night that will transform women's cricket' - celebrating India's World Cup triumph

From Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to Vinesh Phogat and Satya Nadella, everyone has a lot to say after India's World Cup win

Pratika Rawal gets off her wheelchair to celebrate with her team-mates, India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final, Navi Mumbai, November 2, 2025

Pratika Rawal gets off her wheelchair to celebrate with her team-mates  •  ICC/Getty Images

India are the new ODI world champions. It's a time for celebration. Not just for Harmanpreet Kaur & Co, but the cricket world and beyond.
India WomenIndiaIND Women vs SA WomenICC Women's World Cup

