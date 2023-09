Sriram returns as Bangladesh's technical consultant ahead of World Cup

Former India left-arm spinner Sridharan Sriram has returned to the Bangladesh team as its technical consultant for the upcoming World Cup. Sriram will be joining the team in Guwahati on September 27, as Bangladesh begin their preparation for the two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament proper.

The BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said that Sriram will provide them with local knowledge and will be reporting to Khaled Mahmud , who returned as team director earlier this month.

"Sriram has joined as the technical consultant. We will get a lot of technical support from him," Yunus said. "He knows all the wickets in India. He can tell us about the weather conditions too. Very few of our players have played in India, so his input will be quite important."