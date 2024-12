Dottin, Knight, Rana among big attractions at WPL 2025 auction

But there are some other big overseas cricketers around to pick from too. Lauren Bell , who was released by UP Warriorz (UPW), will be going under the hammer, as will her England mates Maia Boucher, Sarah Glenn and Sophia Dunkley, apart from Knight. A total of eight cricketers from England are going to be part of the auction, the second-highest representation - outside of India - behind Australia's 12. Amanda-Jade Wellington, Alana King, Kim Garth, Laura Harris (released by DC) and Darcie Brown are the major Australians who will be hoping to find teams. Of the overseas players up for grabs, Garth and South Africa's Nadine de Klerk have been part of the WPL in the past.