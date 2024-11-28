WPL 2025: Mini auction to be held on December 15 in Bengaluru

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction for the 2025 season is set to be held on December 15 in Bengaluru. Each of the five franchises have a total budget of INR 15 crore, up from INR 13.5 crore last year, to build their squads.

Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, and runners-up in 2023 and 2024, have the smallest purse of INR 2.5 crores, while Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the first two editions, will have the most cash, INR 4.4 crore, to spend in rebuilding their squad after letting go of as many as seven players from their roster.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have in their mix India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and New Zealand's T20 World Cup-wining captain Sophie Devine, also released seven players. Among them is Knight, who had pulled out of the previous season due to international commitments. RCB go in with a purse of INR 3.25 crore.

England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge was the only player to be transferred during the pre-season trade window that closed in early November, with RCB securing a deal through an all-cash trade from UP Warriorz (UPW). Wyatt-Hodge didn't feature in a single game for UPW in 2024, who had finished fourth last season.

The inaugural WPL was held entirely in Mumbai, while the 22 games in the second season were spread out between Bengaluru and New Delhi. The BCCI is keen on continuing the caravan model by introducing new venues slowly, although teams are keen for the board to explore the home-and-away format going forward.