WPL 2025 auction - Full list of 120 players
A maximum of 19 slots are to be filled, including five for overseas players
A total of 120 players will feature in the WPL 2025 mini-auction, which will be held on December 15 in Bengaluru. Out of those, 91 are Indians and 29 from overseas, including three from Associate teams. A maximum of 19 slots are to be filled across five teams. Five of those can be taken by overseas players.
Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have four vacancies each, while UP Warriorz have three. Below is the full auction list.