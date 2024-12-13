All you need to know about the WPL 2025 mini-auction

There's another auction we're hearing about...

Yes, that's right. Hot on the heels of the mega IPL auction that was held in Saudi Arabia is another auction, which is ahead of the third season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). It will be held Yes, that's right. Hot on the heels of the mega IPL auction that was held in Saudi Arabia is another auction, which is ahead of the third season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). It will be held in Bengaluru on December 15

Why is no one talking about it?

That's because there are only a total of 19 slots to be filled between the five WPL franchises. This could make it the smallest of all mini-auctions, and could even be wrapped up in two hours.

How many players have made the final auction shortlist?

From a long list of over 400 names, the BCCI has pruned it to 120 based on inputs and interest received from the franchises. This list includes 91 Indians - nine of them capped - and 29 overseas players, who will vie for a maximum of five slots.

Who is likely to be the biggest spender?

Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, have the biggest purse of INR 4.4 crore (approx. US $518,461) available to fill four slots, of which two can be overseas. This is a direct consequence of them finishing last in the first two editions, leading to them Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, have the biggest purse of INR 4.4 crore (approx. US $518,461) available to fill four slots, of which two can be overseas. This is a direct consequence of them finishing last in the first two editions, leading to them releasing as many as six players - the most by a franchise heading into the auction.

Who has the smallest purse?

At INR 2.5 crore (approx. US $294,580), Delhi Capitals, runners-up of the first two editions, have the smallest purse. They can fill a maximum of four slots, including one overseas. But overall, each of the five franchises have a total budget of INR 15 crore (approx. US $1.76m), up from INR 13.5 crore last year, to build their squads.

Are the team composition rules the same as IPL?

Unlike at the IPL, the WPL doesn't have the Impact Player rule, which means teams can field only the XI players they announce at the toss. However, WPL teams can field five overseas players, provided the fifth one belongs to an Associate country.

How many Associates have previously been part of WPL franchises?

Two of them have featured in the tournament so far: USA's Tara Norris and Scotland's Kathryn Bryce. In fact, Norris picked up the WPL's first five-wicket haul, for DC against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Heather Knight, along with Deandra Dottin, has placed herself in the highest slab • BCCI

How many players are part of the highest slab at the auction?

Only two, England captain Only two, England captain Heather Knight and West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin , have placed themselves in the highest slab, with a reserve price of INR 50 lakh (approx. US $58,916).

Are there any other interesting facts about this year's auction pool?

Aged just 14, DC's left-arm seamer Aged just 14, DC's left-arm seamer Anshu Nagar and Mumbai Indians' Ira Jadhav are the youngest players in the shortlist. Australia batter Laura Harris, released by DC, is the oldest player in the fray at 34.