Stats - MI post their highest WPL total to make it 7-0 against Giants

5 - Fifty-plus scores by Natalie Sciver-Brunt in this WPL so far, the - Fifty-plus scores by Natalie Sciver-Brunt in this WPL so far, the most by any batter in one season . Three other batters have four fifty-plus scores in one edition of the WIPL.

122 - Total runs scored by MI during the middle overs (7-16) in the Eliminator - the - Total runs scored by MI during the middle overs (7-16) in the Eliminator - the most by any team in a WPL innings, bettering the 121 runs scored by UP Warriorz against RCB last week.

4 - Number of boundaries Giants conceded through misfields in the Eliminator. In addition, they also put down four catches and missed a run-out chance.

22 - Runs Priya Mishra's drop of Harmanpreet Kaur in the 17th over cost Giants, as per ESPNcricinfo's Luck Index. Harmanpreet had faced only three balls for two runs at that point, including a run that came from the dropped chance.

In the next nine balls, she scored 34 runs with four sixes and two fours. According to the algorithm, the other MI batters would have scored only 13 runs in the nine balls that Harmanpreet faced after the reprieve.