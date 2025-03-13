Stats - MI post their highest WPL total to make it 7-0 against Giants
Mumbai Indians upped their six-hitting on the big night, to knock Gujarat Giants out
7-0 - Mumbai Indians' (MI) record against Gujarat Giants, MI are the only team to remain unbeaten against an opponent in the WPL.
213 for 4 - MI registered their highest total in the WPL, going past the 207 for 5 they made against the same opponent in 2023. It is also the third-joint highest total across WPLs.
5 - Fifty-plus scores by Natalie Sciver-Brunt in this WPL so far, the most by any batter in one season. Three other batters have four fifty-plus scores in one edition of the WIPL.
122 - Total runs scored by MI during the middle overs (7-16) in the Eliminator - the most by any team in a WPL innings, bettering the 121 runs scored by UP Warriorz against RCB last week.
133 - Partnership runs between Hayley Matthews and Sciver-Brunt in the Eliminator - the joint-highest stand for MI, equalling their own record against UPW this season in Bengaluru. It was also the third century partnership between the pair, the joint-most by a pair in the WPL alongside Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning for Delhi Capitals.
9 - Sixes hit by MI - the most they have hit in a WPL match. The MI batters hit a six every 13.33 balls on Thursday, nearly three times their ratio of 43.28 during the league stage. They were able to hit only 21 sixes in the league matches, the least by any team, and they hit no more than four sixes in any of those eight matches.
4 - Number of boundaries Giants conceded through misfields in the Eliminator. In addition, they also put down four catches and missed a run-out chance.
22 - Runs Priya Mishra's drop of Harmanpreet Kaur in the 17th over cost Giants, as per ESPNcricinfo's Luck Index. Harmanpreet had faced only three balls for two runs at that point, including a run that came from the dropped chance.
In the next nine balls, she scored 34 runs with four sixes and two fours. According to the algorithm, the other MI batters would have scored only 13 runs in the nine balls that Harmanpreet faced after the reprieve.
Giants dropped Matthews twice - when she was on 5 and 42. Those two catches cost them 9 and 12 runs respectively, as per ESPNcricinfo's Luck Index.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo