MI Women vs GG Women, Eliminator at Mumbai, WPL, Mar 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator (N), Brabourne, March 13, 2025, Women's Premier League
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 449 Runs • 56.13 Avg • 146.73 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 268 Runs • 26.8 Avg • 118.06 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 305 Runs • 38.13 Avg • 128.69 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 262 Runs • 29.11 Avg • 157.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 12.7 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 14.14 SR
KS Gautam
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.3 Econ • 16.2 SR
TP Kanwar
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.93 Econ • 19.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days13 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W853100.396
MI-W853100.192
GG-W84480.228
RCB-W8356-0.196
UPW-W8356-0.624
