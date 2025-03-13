Matches (5)
MI Women vs GG Women, Eliminator at Mumbai, WPL, Mar 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator (N), Brabourne, March 13, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Women
W
L
W
W
L
GG Women
L
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 449 Runs • 56.13 Avg • 146.73 SR
MI-W10 M • 268 Runs • 26.8 Avg • 118.06 SR
GG-W10 M • 305 Runs • 38.13 Avg • 128.69 SR
GG-W10 M • 262 Runs • 29.11 Avg • 157.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 12.7 SR
MI-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 14.14 SR
GG-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.3 Econ • 16.2 SR
GG-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.93 Econ • 19.9 SR
Squad
MI-W
GG-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|13 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
