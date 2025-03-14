Sciver-Brunt's purple patch rubs off on Matthews in Eliminator masterclass

Bat in the top three, bowl four overs, and do all of it consistently well. That's a dream player for any T20 side. Mumbai Indians (MI) have not just one, but two of them.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in an extended purple patch with the bat. Coming into the WPL Eliminator against Gujarat Giants (GG), she had been averaging close to 70 after eight innings with a strike rate of over 150. So GG's plans might have centred on how they were going to attack Sciver-Brunt.

But there was also Hayley Matthews . For most parts this season, she had looked scratchy with the bat. Her strike rate was around 119, and she had two fifties, but she was getting off to slow starts. She started similarly on Thursday. She also got a life when on 5 off nine balls in the second over. GG would have wanted to quickly make up for that.

But then a bit of that purple from one rubbed off on the other, and GG's plans just fell through.

It started as soon as Sciver-Brunt came to the crease. A few fours had been hit till then, but MI had made only 31 off their first five overs. Only two runs had come off Tanuja Kanwar's first five balls in the sixth over, but when she dished out a tossed-up delivery on length, Sciver-Brunt shuffled across and swatted the ball behind square. It was a shot that showed she had got her eye in.

It was Danielle Gibson's turn to bowl next. Gibson and Sciver-Brunt have played together for England. She probably knew how well Sciver-Brunt plays the short ball and that she wouldn't let a freebie go unpunished. She bowled it anyway, and was pulled solidly between square leg and fine leg, while the slot ball was lofted over mid-on.

Sciver-Brunt has always been a reliable player, but she's also been getting off to stronger starts this season. She has mostly gone out to bat earlier than usual given the opening pair hasn't clicked for MI this season. Before the Eliminator, she was striking the ball at 145 in the powerplay as compared to the 2023 season where her strike rate in this phase was 130. In this match, despite the openers - Yastika Bhatia was the other - scoring a few boundaries, MI were 37 for 1 in the powerplay but Sciver-Brunt took them to 89 for 1 at the end of ten overs along with Matthews.

Matthews was on 17 off 22 balls at the end of seventh over. The two convened for a chat in the middle after that over and fist bumps were exchanged. And the first three balls of the next over off Priya Mishra were dispatched to different parts of the ground for fours with ease by Matthews.

"Apart from this tournament, I haven't really batted with Hayley, but we seem to click pretty well from the first year," Sciver-Brunt said after the match. "So today she probably wanted to get off to a bit of a quicker start, but it was good that she stayed there and didn't give her wicket away because we know how powerful she is. We had the time-out and then she probably did time it a little bit better after that. So [I was] just reassuring her that she only needed to time it, [there was] no need to absolutely whack it."

Nat Sciver-Brunt was quick out of the blocks • BCCI

Before this game, Matthews had also lost her wicket to spinners five times in eight innings this WPL; Priya Mishra and Kanwar had dismissed her cheaply the last two times these teams met. But Matthews looked better against spin on the day, having hit both Ashleigh Gardner and Kanwar for boundaries upfront. Gardner also didn't bring herself on to bowl after her first two, despite her lesser experienced spinners being taken to the cleaners.

Mishra was once again at the receiving end of Matthews' brutal hitting, being taken for 6, 6 and 4 in the 16th over, just two balls after the batter was dropped a second time.

Power and timing aside, Matthews also showed off her excellent footwork frequently to access all parts of the ground. It was only fitting that she deposited a short ball from Kanwar over deep midwicket to complete her fifty. The two came together to bump their fists once again, this time with big grins on their faces.

Sciver-Brunt said after the match that the pitch was not as batting-friendly as it had looked, and that the pair had relied on their power to work around it.

"I could see that it [the ball] probably wasn't coming on as well because we played the other day and it came on a bit nicer," she said. "But I felt like it was a bit stoppy. So I guess that played into our hands with the back-foot shots, that are both mine and Hayley's strengths, I guess. As soon as we worked that out, it probably unlocked us a little bit more. Yeah, working together to get to that point was important."

Hayley Matthews contributed with bat and ball • BCCI

In between those overs, Sciver-Brunt had settled in comfortably and GG's bowlers were only making her life easier. The pull is one of Sciver-Brunt's go-to shots and they gave her several chances to play it. This season in the WPL, she's scored 123 out of her 493 runs playing the shot. Since January 2023, she has averaged 125.75 playing the pull in T20s and has been dismissed playing it just four times in those 65 games. It was Gibson who was punished again, when she bowled two consecutive short balls to her which were dispatched for sixes, the first of which also gave Sciver-Brunt her fifth fifty of the season. Before the match against RCB the day before, Sciver-Brunt had hit 61 fours and no sixes. Her four sixes this season have come in the last two games.

"I've stuck to my strengths quite a lot and played what's in front of me," Sciver-Brunt said. "The quick outfields have helped, and they are nice wickets to bat on as well. I'm really happy that I'm taking advantage of those conditions. Because form goes up and down, that feeling when you're not so confident isn't that nice. So taking advantage of it when you are is good."

To top it off, Matthews also picked up three wickets to take her tournament tally to 17, the most for any bowler in a season of the WPL. She dismissed the dangerous Gardner in the powerplay, the big-hitting Bharti Fulmali in the 16th over, and ended GG's innings getting Meghna Singh out in the 20th over - effective in all phases of the games.

"I think I tried to just control one side of the field really well and vary my pace, which is something that I've been working on a lot," Matthews said at the presentation ceremony. "I think the last time we played GG, we were bowling in their hit zone quite a bit and they punished us for it. Definitely a lot of learnings from that. Glad I was able to execute better today."