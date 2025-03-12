Gujarat Giants eye maiden final against bogey team Mumbai Indians

Who's playing

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Gujarat Giants (GG)

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7.30pm IST

What to expect: two wounded teams eyeing a final spot

Even though both Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians come into the eliminator after losing their last league games, Mumbai look a little more wounded. They lost their first home game at Brabourne Stadium in the WPL on Tuesday , they dropped four catches in the game, leaked a lot of runs in the field, and they are playing non-stop cricket at the end of the tournament. The eliminator on Thursday will be their third game in four days after back-to-back matches to start the week and should they make the final, it will be four games in the span of six days for Mumbai.

Giants have no such issues. The margin of their loss to Mumbai on Monday was just nine runs after Bharti Fulmali's blazing finish, their Indian players are stepping up at the right time to take some of the load off the overseas stars, and their run of three straight wins before heading to Mumbai would have given them bundles of confidence.

Except they have never beaten Mumbai. In these three seasons of WPL, Mumbai boast of a 6-0 record against Giants but going by their last clash, the next contest may not be as lopsided as this stat suggests. One of the factors behind Giants' rise in the points table was their middle-order batting led by captain Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin, even if they struggled to find the perfect opening partner for Beth Mooney. Giants have been the slowest starters in the powerplay this WPL (run rate 5.97), but then they pick up fabulously in the middle overs with a scoring rate of 8.81 (better than anyone else), and have been the second-best finishers at the death (10 per over) behind only Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Going by this WPL's trends, what could possibly decide the match will be Giants' middle overs, when they will be looking to press the pedal but will be up against the mighty bowling of Mumbai - the best bowling side in that phase. Amelia Kerr, their star bowler in the middle overs, might have leaked plenty of runs on Tuesday, but had all the catches been taken off her bowling her figures might have been different. Her ability to excel under pressure - as was seen in the T20 World Cup last year - could be on display again on Thursday.

Going into the toss, both captains would be relieved to know which way the coin falls might not matter too much: while teams have still been opting to chase, the tide has turned at the end of the league stage with teams batting first winning the last three games. Before that, only two games had been won batting first out of 17.

While Mumbai will be eyeing their second final in three years after losing to RCB in the eliminator last year, the onus is on Giants to not make this year's final match-up a repeat of what we saw in 2023

Form guide

Mumbai Indians LWWLW (last five matches, most recent first)

Gujarat Giants LWWWL

Team news

Both teams went unchanged into their last league games but will be concerned about their opening combinations. If Giants haven't found anyone to partner Mooney, Mumbai's strategy to promote Kerr to the top hasn't worked in three attempts.

Gujarat Giants (probable): 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Kashvee Gautam, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Ashleigh Gardner (capt), 5 Phoebe Lichfield, 6 Deandra Dottin, 7 Bharti Fulmali, 8 Simran Shaikh, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Priya Mishra

Mumbai Indians (probable): 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Amelia Kerr, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amanjot Kaur, 6 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 7 G Kamalini, 8 S Sajana, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 9 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Parunika Sisodia

Players to watch: Harmanpreet Kaur and Beth Mooney

Harmanpreet Kaur loves playing Giants. She averages nearly 79 against them , scores at a rate of 171, has four half-centuries against them. Harmanpreet's tally of 315 runs is the most a batter has accrued against Giants. She has not been at her consistent best this season and, in the absence of solid batting options after her, another big score against Giants would give her a lot more confidence potentially going into a final.

A big-match player like Beth Mooney will be crucial for Giants • BCCI

Beth Mooney has been Giants' only hope at the top of the order for large parts of the season. Fortunately for them Harleen Deol has come good at No. 3 lately, but Mooney has done the heavy lifting to give them steady if sedate starts. RCB's openers showed on Tuesday that you could go after Mumbai's top bowlers too, and Mooney could take a leaf out of Smriti Mandhana's book. She has two half-centuries this season, not even close to her best, and she'll be itching to get a big one against Giants' nemesis in the eliminator.

Key stats

An average of nearly 70 combined with a strike rate that's touching 153 is largely unheard of in WT20s, but such is Nat Sciver-Brunt's purple patch this time. She currently has the Orange Cup and became the first batter to cross 400 runs in a WPL season. If she scores another 80 on Thursday - her highest score in the WPL - she will become the first player to reach 1000 WPL runs

Ash Gardner is the top run-scorer (559) and the top wicket-taker (25) for Giants in WPL history

There are three allrounders this season who have over 200 runs and more than five wickets so far, all from Mumbai and Giants: Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews and Gardner