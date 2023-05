Hazlewood included in Australia's WTC final squad amid fitness race

Both the uncapped Ishan Kishan and Jaydev Unadkat , who had injured his left shoulder during the IPL and was ruled out of the tournament, figure in the squad of 15. Kishan, who came in after the injury to KL Rahul during the IPL, is likely to be back-up for KS Bharat, India's first-choice Test wicketkeeper in Rishabh Pant's absence.