Tryon grinds it out, just like South Africa needed her to

"We like the challenge, we like the pressure."

South Africa have flipped the script in this World Cup more than once since being rolled over for 69 in their opening game against England . And even though the routes they have taken to get to two points in their last two fixtures haven't been cruises, they have almost started to enjoy the obstacle-ridden paths, as their latest hero Chloe Tryon put it.

Despite the staggering form Brits has been in this year - a record five centuries so far - such was her fate that on one of the best batting tracks of the tournament, she bagged back-to-back ducks and couldn't even get the ball past the bowler. Against Bangladesh, the lower order would have felt the glare of the spotlight even more after Laura Wolvaardt fell for 31 - Sune Luus sat out with a hip flexor strain. When they were five down, Tryon joined Kapp, who has batted from No. 3 to 8 and turned out in more than 20 ODIs in India. Tryon, a lower-order specialist, found herself in the middle in the 23rd over, not too far from her entry point in the 20th over against India.

Tryon is not used to batting so early in the innings: she had faced more than 70 deliveries only twice before in 96 ODI innings. It was not just an unfamiliar situation but unknown territory too. While the crowd against Bangladesh was sparse, she had been in front of over 12,000 vocal home fans in the fixture against India.

As much as the WPL in particular and the women's game in general have seen crowds of over 50,000 on occasion in India in recent years, Tryon has hardly been part of the party. She has been in the Mumbai Indians squad in all three WPL seasons but somehow never got a game. She last toured India in July 2024 for three T20Is but barely faced 35 deliveries in the whole series, and her last ODI assignment in the country was over ten years ago. It didn't matter as she put her head down and narrowed it down to spending time in the middle to get South Africa closer.

"Yeah, I wish I could stay in for the last couple of runs and actually take the team over the line, but yeah, I've just been taking that responsibility" Chloe Tryon

"I was still quite positive the way I wanted to go about it, and so really good intent," Tryon said after the Bangladesh game - she scored a 69-ball 62 to go with Kapp's 56 in 71 balls. "I think, the other day with India, the crowd can play into it a lot and you can kind of put pressure on yourself for no reason. So, I think for me, it's just cutting all of that out and just going, sticking to my plans and what works best, but still trying to be really positive and just building really good partnerships."

In both games, Tryon had the advantage of stitching stands with more experienced batters - Wolvaardt and Kapp - but she had to grind it out for over an hour-and-a-half on both occasions, battling a fitness issue that has left her left leg completely strapped; she even needed some attention in both chases.

"It's just something that's there," she said of her leg. "But, yeah, I don't think too much about it, whether I'm batting or bowling.

"I feel like, in a tournament like this, you want to be batting as long as you can and getting good partnerships and once you get a really good partnership going, it can thrive off that. And yeah, we then got finishes at the back end, that make it look nice and easy. But I think, for me, just making sure that I'm taking the responsibility. You know, I've been at my third or fourth World Cup, so a lot of experience on that, but just knowing that the longer you bat, the easier it can get. So just grinding a little bit more in the beginning."

Chloe Tryon did not let the momentum slip for South Africa at any stage • Getty Images

That grinding paid off most against Bangladesh - although with a slice of luck - when Kapp fell with 70 to get from 58 and de Klerk was fresh in the middle. Tryon soon whacked legspinner Rabeya Khan to wide long-on but knew she didn't get enough to clear the rope. Once she saw the catch slip through Sumaiya Akter's hands for a four, she added more muscle for the slog sweep the next ball and this time sent the ball sailing for six.

When she ended the over with a four on the other side of the pitch, the equation had come down to nearly a-run-a-ball, which tilted the scales heavily in South Africa's favour. Even though she was run-out trying to pinch a single in the next over, she knew most of the job was done.

"Yeah, I wish I could stay in for the last couple of runs and actually take the team over the line, but yeah, I've just been taking that responsibility," she said. "And now coming in really early in the India game and today as well, myself and Marizanne just spoke about taking it as deep as we could and just take it over. We knew we had time on our hand and we knew we had Nadine in the back end. We didn't want to bring [her] in too early, so we kind of went low risk and still kind of chipped away at the runs as much as we could. And I'm just happy we still find ways to get over the line."