Matches (6)
IND v WI (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
Women's World Cup (1)
Canada Super 60 (3)

BAN Women vs SA Women, 14th Match at Visakhapatnam, Women's World Cup, Oct 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (D/N), Visakhapatnam, October 13, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
PrevNext
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:48m
Summary
Preview
Bet
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Videos
What will be the toss result?
BAN-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
BAN-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
1

Sune Luus needs 1 more five-for to equal the record for most five-fors in WODIs

Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
South Africa WomenSouth Africa Women
32104-0.888
6
Bangladesh WomenBangladesh Women
31202-0.357
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sharmin Akhter
10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 65.62 SR
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 347 Runs • 38.56 Avg • 77.8 SR
T Brits
9 M • 600 Runs • 85.71 Avg • 96.93 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 384 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 77.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Fahima Khatun
10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.1 Econ • 30.33 SR
Nahida Akter
10 M • 13 Wkts • 3.85 Econ • 39.23 SR
N Mlaba
8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.2 Econ • 26 SR
CL Tryon
8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 26 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Nigar Sultana (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fahima Khatun 
Bowler
Fargana Hoque 
Top order Batter
Fariha Trisna 
Bowler
Marufa Akter 
Bowler
Sobhana Mostary 
Middle order Batter
Nahida Akter 
Bowler
Nishita Akter Nishi 
Bowler
Rabeya Khan 
Allrounder
Ritu Moni 
Allrounder
Rubya Haider 
Top order Batter
Sanjida Akter Meghla 
Bowler
Sharmin Akhter 
Opening Batter
Shorna Akter 
Allrounder
Sumaiya Akter 
Allrounder
Match details
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1500
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days13 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Candace la Borde
West Indies
Jacqueline Williams
TV Umpire
England
Sue Redfern
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Sarah Dambanevana
Match Referee
New Zealand
Trudy Anderson
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's World Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W43071.353
ENG-W33061.864
IND-W42240.682
SA-W3214-0.888
NZ-W3122-0.245
BAN-W3122-0.357
SL-W3021-1.526
PAK-W3030-1.887
Full Table