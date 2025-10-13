Matches (6)
IND v WI (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
Women's World Cup (1)
Canada Super 60 (3)
BAN Women vs SA Women, 14th Match at Visakhapatnam, Women's World Cup, Oct 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (D/N), Visakhapatnam, October 13, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
What will be the toss result?
BAN-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
BAN-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
BAN Women
L
L
W
L
L
SA Women
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 65.62 SR
BAN-W10 M • 347 Runs • 38.56 Avg • 77.8 SR
SA-W9 M • 600 Runs • 85.71 Avg • 96.93 SR
SA-W10 M • 384 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 77.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.1 Econ • 30.33 SR
BAN-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 3.85 Econ • 39.23 SR
SA-W8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.2 Econ • 26 SR
SA-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 26 SR
Squad
BAN-W
SA-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1500
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|13 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English