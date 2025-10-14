Matches (7)
SL Women vs NZ Women, 15th Match at Colombo, Women's World Cup, Oct 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (D/N), Colombo (RPS), October 14, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
New Zealand WomenNew Zealand Women
31202-0.245
7
Sri Lanka WomenSri Lanka Women
30211-1.526
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Samarawickrama
10 M • 398 Runs • 44.22 Avg • 76.39 SR
NND Silva
10 M • 279 Runs • 31 Avg • 79.03 SR
SFM Devine
7 M • 388 Runs • 55.43 Avg • 85.65 SR
BM Halliday
10 M • 312 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 78.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
I Ranaweera
6 M • 11 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 27.63 SR
D Vihanga
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 25.63 SR
JM Kerr
7 M • 13 Wkts • 3.92 Econ • 27.76 SR
LMM Tahuhu
5 M • 10 Wkts • 4.53 Econ • 21.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL-W
NZ-W
Player
Role
Chamari Athapaththu (c)
Batting Allrounder
Anushka Sanjeewani (vc)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kavisha Dilhari 
Batting Allrounder
Imesha Dulani 
Batter
Vishmi Gunaratne 
Batter
Achini Kulasuriya 
Bowler
Sugandika Kumari 
Bowler
Malki Madara 
Bowler
Hasini Perera 
Middle order Batter
Piumi Wathsala 
Batting Allrounder
Udeshika Prabodhani 
Bowler
Inoka Ranaweera 
Bowler
Harshitha Samarawickrama 
Top order Batter
Nilakshika Silva 
Middle order Batter
Dewmi Vihanga 
Bowling Allrounder
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1501
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days14 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup News

Healy: 'It hasn't been my day of late, but it was my day today'

"If you've been watching me in the nets, it's been a frustrating experience because I feel like I've had no rhythm whatsoever," Alyssa Healy says of her patchy form of late

Healy: 'It hasn't been my day of late, but it was my day today'

Sutherland's sleight of hand conjures priceless Australia win

Varied repertoire delivers five game-changing wickets as Australia outwit hosts in thriller

Sutherland's sleight of hand conjures priceless Australia win

Harmanpreet rues India's 6 for 36 collapse against Australia

India went from 294 for 4 in the 43rd over to 330 all out, a total that proved inadequate

Harmanpreet rues India's 6 for 36 collapse against Australia

Australia set new record for highest successful ODI chase

Only once has a Women's World Cup game seen more runs than the 661 that India and Australia put up on Sunday

Australia set new record for highest successful ODI chase

South Africa eye NRR boost against Bangladesh

South Africa's next three games are against teams in the bottom of the points table - Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

South Africa eye NRR boost against Bangladesh
