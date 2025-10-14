Matches (7)
SL Women vs NZ Women, 15th Match at Colombo, Women's World Cup, Oct 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match (D/N), Colombo (RPS), October 14, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
What will be the toss result?
SL-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bowl
NZ-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SL Women
L
L
L
A
L
NZ Women
W
W
L
L
W
Ground time: 13:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 398 Runs • 44.22 Avg • 76.39 SR
SL-W10 M • 279 Runs • 31 Avg • 79.03 SR
NZ-W7 M • 388 Runs • 55.43 Avg • 85.65 SR
NZ-W10 M • 312 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 78.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W6 M • 11 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 27.63 SR
SL-W5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 25.63 SR
NZ-W7 M • 13 Wkts • 3.92 Econ • 27.76 SR
NZ-W5 M • 10 Wkts • 4.53 Econ • 21.6 SR
Squad
SL-W
NZ-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1501
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|14 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
