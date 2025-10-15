10.03pm Here's Nat Sciver-Brunt: "Pakistan bowled brilliantly, made it hard for us to get into the game at all. The rain break came and Charlie and Em batted really well to give us a chance. But we weren't very good today and we'll hold our hands up. It was seaming a lot, we needed plans to nullify that threat ... bowleds and lbws stopped us getting a partnership. Everyone is practicing really well, going through their processes, but taking it from the nets to the wicket is different. We're off to Indore now, so will assess the conditions and work out what's best for our team."