ENG Women vs PAK Women, 16th Match at Colombo, Women's World Cup, Oct 15 2025 - Match Result

NO RESULT
16th Match (D/N), Colombo (RPS), October 15, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
England Women FlagEngland Women
(31/31 ov) 133/9
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
(6.4/31 ov, T:113) 34/0

No result

Match centre 
Scores: Ranjith P | Comms: Andrew Miller
Scorecard summary
England Women 133/9(31 overs)
Charlie Dean
33 (51)
Fatima Sana
4/27 (6)
Heather Knight
18 (17)
Sadia Iqbal
2/16 (6)
Pakistan Women 34/0(6.4 overs)
Omaima Sohail
19* (18)
Charlie Dean
0/0 (1)
Muneeba Ali
9* (22)
Linsey Smith
0/11 (2)
View full scorecard

10.08pm So, that's a wrap from a very soggy Premadasa. England deserved to lose for the first time in ODIs to Pakistan, after a brilliant bowling display led by the skipper Fatima Sana, but the rain was the only winner. From Miller, Ashish and Ranjith, good night!

Dunc: "Everyone set to play England next must be practicing their off-cutters and in-swingers. "

10.03pm Here's Nat Sciver-Brunt: "Pakistan bowled brilliantly, made it hard for us to get into the game at all. The rain break came and Charlie and Em batted really well to give us a chance. But we weren't very good today and we'll hold our hands up. It was seaming a lot, we needed plans to nullify that threat ... bowleds and lbws stopped us getting a partnership. Everyone is practicing really well, going through their processes, but taking it from the nets to the wicket is different. We're off to Indore now, so will assess the conditions and work out what's best for our team."

Fatima Sana: "Today was the day we can beat them... it was not in our favour. We know this pitch is good for pacers. I saw lots of performances before on this track. I tried to bowl on a good length, tried for the stumps. But it would have been good if we'd won the match. The conditions suited our batters, it was wet and helped them. In last couple of matches we did well in bowling and need to improve our batting. We will sit and chat together."

9.56pm It's all over. Match abandoned! That is crushing for Pakistan. They are out of the running for the semi-finals, despite having both Australia and England seven-down for nothing. And unlike the Beth Mooney-led escape last week, England were not getting away with this one!

Armughan: "Not that it matters, what was the par score for Pakistani team after 6.4 overs. " Absurdly, it would have been 14! They were walking it!

John ANDREW: "phew - that point may be vital in progressing to final 4 as it also avoids a big bashing on the NRR - slice of luck but feel sorry for Pakistan as they deserved the win" As it is, England are sitting pretty at the top of the standings. But Australia, also on seven points, are looking rather better!

9.46pm I'm afraid the rain is getting heavier, so Fidel tells me.

Avisek: "Question- In a ODI match, if the chasing team has already crossed 20 overs par score before playing 20 overs and then rain arrives. Will it still be a draw." Absurdly yes... from memory, that's exactly what happened to Australia against Bangladesh at the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Richard H: "That 2017 Aus/Ban game was used by Duckworth and Lewis themselves as a reason to change the way ICC playing conditions are applied, and no one listened!" QED, as they say!

Saket Asati: "Have we already forgotten Gardner or Mooney's innings? or even Nat's? That's enough proof that there is still time in ODI to change the complexion of the game and thus those rules." It is a fair point, and England did do well in their final six overs. But I still maintain that the objective should be to enhance the prospects of a full match taking place.

UMAR: "92 England Version is uploading" yes... and they'd better go on and win the trophy now to maintain the narrative!

9.38pm The rain looks pretty steady now, and the full covers are almost on. To reiterate, we need 20 overs (or a completed chase) for this to be considered a Pakistan win. Right now, it doesn't look like we'll get them in ...

David : "They have to follow the playing conditions, they can't just change them because people want England to lose. " Agreed... but they can change the playing conditions to allow for the likelihood of rain. This summer's County competitions showed rare flexibility on that front, fwiw.

Lee: "It's written that we need to be back on the field by 9:38 while it's already 9:40 in Colombo. I suppose that is not accurate is it" That was to begin a 20-over chase, rather than continue one that's already in progress. But yes, there really isn't much of a window left. Maybe half an hour.

9.32pm Uh oh, the groundstaff are gathering... Sure enough, on come the covers as the rain returns.

This is shaping up as a travesty, I'm afraid. Pakistan are romping to victory, and if this had become as a 20-over contest, they'd already have won on DLS. Instead, we still need to get 13.1 overs in ... and time is running out. The overs will be ticking down as we speak. Remember we needed to be back on at 9.38pm for a 20-over match, so there's not much wiggle room left.

Bharat: "Ridiculous decision to let England bat the remaining overs. It's anyway a matter of extrapolation, why not just do that from 79/7 in 25 overs?" Yes, I'm afraid I agree. Pakistan's chase would have been 61 in 20 overs! And given how they've gone in 6.4, they would surely have won by now!

6.4
Arlott to Muneeba Ali, no run

up on the toes, cracked hard to point where Smith intercepts well. That was skidding through

6.3
Arlott to Muneeba Ali, no run

full length, angled across the left-hander, defended on the crease

Navin: "When does this officially count as a game? Was it at the 5 over mark or is it later? I assume Pakistan are well ahead of any DL targets" ... 20 overs, seeing as it's an ODI

6.2
Arlott to Muneeba Ali, no run

pushed across the left-hander on a full length, inside-edged into the pads

6.1
1
Arlott to Omaima Sohail, 1 run

that's a better line, angled in on the stumps, but Omaima works it behind square with a calm deflection

The powerplay is over, Arlott will continue despite that ropey start

end of over 6Maiden
PAK-W: 33/0CRR: 5.50 RRR: 3.20 • Need 80 from 25 overs
Muneeba Ali9 (19b 1x4)
Omaima Sohail18 (17b 4x4)
Charlie Dean 1-1-0-0
Em Arlott 1-0-9-0
5.6
Dean to Muneeba Ali, no run

full and leg-sided, but that completes a very welcome maiden for England. A bit of control, and a clear threat from the fingerspinner

5.5
Dean to Muneeba Ali, no run

turn and bounce! Dean to the left-hander is in business, that rags away from the off-stump line to beat the edge

5.4
Dean to Muneeba Ali, no run

big stride on the front foot, uneasy defence

5.3
Dean to Muneeba Ali, no run

slides down the leg-side, tweaking off the thigh pad

5.2
Dean to Muneeba Ali, no run

walks across her stumps, so nearly bowled round her legs! I don't know how that missed! Sharp offspin from Dean

5.1
Dean to Muneeba Ali, no run

a hint of turn from round the wicket, blocked on the back foot

Charlie Dean into the attack for the last over of the adjusted powerplay

end of over 59 runs
PAK-W: 33/0CRR: 6.60 RRR: 3.07 • Need 80 from 26 overs
Omaima Sohail18 (17b 4x4)
Muneeba Ali9 (13b 1x4)
Em Arlott 1-0-9-0
Linsey Smith 2-0-11-0
4.6
4
Arlott to Omaima Sohail, FOUR runs

width yet again, and cracked through point! That's poor bowling from Arlott, Pakistan showed in their innings that you've got to keep the stumps in play. Anything off-line is fair game in this scenario

4.5
Arlott to Omaima Sohail, no run

wider line again, and Omaima cuts to backward point. Any time there's width, she's going for her strokes

4.4
Arlott to Omaima Sohail, no run

back of a length, stump to stump, blocked on the back foot

Selva: "As an India fan, an England loss here is much needed for India. " Yes, and makes this weekend's clash very tasty!

4.3
4
Arlott to Omaima Sohail, FOUR runs

wide line, draws the drive, gets the fat edge! A calculated risk with no slip and gets the reward with another boundary. England are bleeding out here...

4.2
Arlott to Omaima Sohail, no run

full toss, opens the face but can't beat point

4.1
1
Arlott to Muneeba Ali, 1 run

back of a length, swinging from outside leg across the left-hander, tapped to the on-side

An early change. Here's Em Arlott for the first time in the tournament

end of over 410 runs
PAK-W: 24/0CRR: 6.00 RRR: 3.29 • Need 89 from 27 overs
Omaima Sohail10 (12b 2x4)
Muneeba Ali8 (12b 1x4)
Linsey Smith 2-0-11-0
Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-13-0
3.6
4
Smith to Omaima Sohail, FOUR runs

wonderful flowing drive! That's superb confidence from the opener! A better length from Smith, but Omaima allowed her technique to take control. A step to the pitch and eased through the covers!

3.5
Smith to Omaima Sohail, no run

back on a better length, head over the ball to defend on the front foot

3.4
4
Smith to Omaima Sohail, FOUR runs

big air but comes out as a wide full toss, and Omaima isn't going to miss that! A calm drive past the infield and four more to this chase

3.3
1
Smith to Muneeba Ali, 1 run

on the back foot, tapped off the pads to mid-on

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
CE Dean
CE Dean
ENG-W
33 runs (51)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
7 runs
1 four0 six
Control
79%
Omaima Sohail
19 runs (18)
4 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
12 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
70%
Best performances - bowlers
Fatima Sana
O
6
M
1
R
27
W
4
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Sadia Iqbal
O
6
M
2
R
16
W
2
ECO
2.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
TossPakistan Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1503
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days15 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Claire PolosakDRS
Bangladesh
Shathira JakirDRS
TV Umpire
South Africa
Kerrin Klaaste
Reserve Umpire
India
N Janani
Match Referee
South Africa
Shandre Fritz
PointsEngland Women 1, Pakistan Women 1
Language
PAK Women Innings
Player NameRB
Muneeba Ali
not out922
Omaima Sohail
not out1918
Extras(w 6)
Total34(0 wkts; 6.4 ovs)
ICC Women's World Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W43071.864
AUS-W43071.353
SA-W4316-0.618
IND-W42240.682
NZ-W4123-0.245
BAN-W4132-0.263
SL-W4022-1.526
PAK-W4031-1.887
Full Table