AUS Women vs BAN Women, 17th Match at Visakhapatnam, Women's World Cup, Oct 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match (D/N), Visakhapatnam, October 16, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
A
W
W
BAN Women
L
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 450 Runs • 50 Avg • 102.27 SR
AUS-W10 M • 437 Runs • 54.63 Avg • 108.43 SR
BAN-W10 M • 396 Runs • 44 Avg • 65.78 SR
BAN-W10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 84.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 23.77 SR
AUS-W9 M • 17 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 24.41 SR
BAN-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.27 Econ • 34.64 SR
BAN-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.02 Econ • 42.25 SR
Squad
AUS-W
BAN-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1504
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|16 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
