Matches (24)
Women's World Cup (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (19)

AUS Women vs BAN Women, 17th Match at Visakhapatnam, Women's World Cup, Oct 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match (D/N), Visakhapatnam, October 16, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
PrevNext
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
Today
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Bet
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Videos
Photos
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
BAN-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
BAN-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Australia WomenAustralia Women
430171.353
6
Bangladesh WomenBangladesh Women
41302-0.263
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 450 Runs • 50 Avg • 102.27 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 437 Runs • 54.63 Avg • 108.43 SR
Sharmin Akhter
10 M • 396 Runs • 44 Avg • 65.78 SR
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 84.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM King
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 23.77 SR
A Sutherland
9 M • 17 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 24.41 SR
Fahima Khatun
10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.27 Econ • 34.64 SR
Nahida Akter
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.02 Econ • 42.25 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
BAN-W
Player
Role
Alyssa Healy † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Darcie Brown 
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner 
Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Alana King 
Bowling Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Tahlia McGrath 
Allrounder
Sophie Molineux 
Bowling Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Megan Schutt 
Bowler
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Match details
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1504
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days16 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's World Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W43071.864
AUS-W43071.353
SA-W4316-0.618
IND-W42240.682
NZ-W4123-0.245
BAN-W4132-0.263
SL-W4022-1.526
PAK-W4031-1.887
Full Table