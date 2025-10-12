what a way to seal it! Skips down the pitch, drills a lofted drive straight down the ground. Fantastic stroke.
IND Women vs AUS Women, 13th Match at Visakhapatnam, Women's World Cup, Oct 12 2025 - Match Result
AUS Women won by 3 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
Mandhana has become the fastest to 5000 runs in WODIs (112 inns), going past Taylor's 129
Ellyse Perry has broken the record for most catches by a fielder (56) in WODIs for AUS-W, going past Blackwell's 55
10:30pm Australia win by three wickets with a record run chase in women's ODIs. What a statement performance. It was set up by Alyssa Healy and sealed, after a little wobble, by Perry who had earlier retired hurt. India pay the price for a collapse of 6 for 36 while questions will continue about the balance of their side. Australia have been pushed, but do it again
The lack of a sixth bowling option hurt India dearly. The collapse notwithstanding, India did well to post a tall score. On a flat track, that did not prove enough. And on cue, it has started to rain heavily in Visakhapatnam! They are quickly getting the centre covered, with Bangladesh due to play South Africa here tomorrow.
Alyssa Healy, Player of the Match: "Really proud of the group. A little bit tight at the back end. We have been preaching about the depth in our line-up, the fact that we could chase 330 [proved it]. Full credit to our bowlers for pulling it back; we could have been chasing 360-plus. I was trying to lock in for a big day. To contribute heavily was great, would have liked to stay a bit longer but the girls got the job done. Eight overs in, I was like 'what have I done?' Thought we were chasing 380. But bowlers pulled it back. The dew didn't come in but the ball skidded under lights. Charani bowled really well tonight. We haven't identified threats, we limited the damage and tried and attack the others."
Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: "The way we started, we could have added more 30-40 runs. We missed runs in the last six overs and that cost us. Knew it was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us. Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs. The last five overs cost us. Last three games we were not able to bat in the middle overs. Our lower order took responsibility. Today the first 40 overs were good. It is important how we come back, these things happen. [Charani] She has been outstanding. Today also she bowled well to their batters. Even when Healy was batting, she was not giving anything easily. We have a lot of hope from her to give breakthroughs. [Five bowlers] We'll sit and discuss. This combination has given us success. Two bad games are not going to make a difference."
Alyssa Healy, Australia captain: "Great result. We'll take those two points. To chase down 330 in 50-overs game is new territory for us. Hopefully don't have to do it again. Our top order felt like we needed to contribute more. Knowing that we needed to chase big, getting a quick start was crucial. That we were able to maintain the run-rate was cool. [Sutherland] She's probably the pick of our bowlers from length perspective. She identified the lengths to bowl and executed perfectly. There was some junk bowling. We were able to hang in there. Partnerships are key, we lacked that in the first couple of games. We were able to have a significant one and to have Perry walking in at 30 not out is cheeky. Ultimately got the job done, that's crucial. There are cramp worms going around our group, but we have a couple of days to rest and recover."
Uff! What a game. Blockbuster, at the end of which Australia go on top of the table while India stay at No. 3 on the points table. Australia next play Bangladesh at this venue, while India have a week to recover from this loss - which will definitely hurt - and get to Indore to face England. That's all we have from Vizag tonight. Do join us tomorrow as the games continue to come in thick and fast. On behalf of the entire team, good night and take care!
calmly tucks off the pads to deep square leg
goes big down the ground, one bounce to long-on
Shad: "Feel like Perry is making this harder than it needs to be!! It's 4am in Sydney right now, let me sleep!!"
worked out to deep midwicket, but confident footwork from Garth
what a shot! Unfurls the reverse sweep, was full on off stump, sends it along the ground through short third. What a moment to do that
uses her feet, works to the on side, but can't beat Rana as she gets across
13 off 12. Will be Sneh Rana
full at off stump, driven back to the bowler. Very good over, just three from it
back of a length, straight, turned into midwicket
Surath: "I'm biting my nails here…"
tucks a straight delivery calmly into midwicket
worked down the ground to long-on
full at off stump, driven to mid-off
short on off stump, pulls strongly to deep midwicket
16 off 18
a straight full toss, Perry whips it through the on side and Radha dives over it at long-on having made good ground
another full delivery, played up to mid-off. Priceless dot
out with a hit! A yorker at middle, dug out to the on side, Rodrigues with the chance but misses
full outside off, angled to backward point
Kapil Uddharwar: "will those non played 7 balls at the end will hurt India?"
some width outside off, and Garth plays this superbly, square drives through backward point and deep third has no chance
full toss outside off, driven wide of the sweeper but they are kept to a single
Gaud returns
26 off 24. Three wickets.
full at middle, takes a leading edge to the off side
back of a length outside off, opens the face and finds backward point
Andyroo: "Cricket the winner here. What an epic match. Well worth staying up to 4am for!"
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Toss
Australia Women, elected to field first
Series
|Season
2025/26
Player Of The Match
Match number
WODI no. 1498
Hours of play (local time)
15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days
12 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Sue RedfernDRS
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee
Points
Australia Women 2, India Women 0
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|142
|107
|caught
|40
|39
|not out
|47
|52
|caught
|4
|8
|bowled
|0
|2
|bowled
|45
|46
|lbw
|12
|8
|lbw
|18
|19
|not out
|14
|13
Extras
(lb 2, w 7)
Total
|331(7 wkts; 49 ovs)