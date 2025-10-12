Matches (6)
IND v WI (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
Women's World Cup (1)
Canada Super 60 (3)

IND Women vs AUS Women, 13th Match at Visakhapatnam, Women's World Cup, Oct 12 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
13th Match (D/N), Visakhapatnam, October 12, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
PrevNext
India Women FlagIndia Women
330
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
(49/50 ov, T:331) 331/7

AUS Women won by 3 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
142 (107)
alyssa-healy
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
39%
AUS-W Win & Bat
22%
IND-W Win & Bowl
25%
AUS-W Win & Bowl
14%
2.4K votes
112

Mandhana has become the fastest to 5000 runs in WODIs (112 inns), going past Taylor's 129

56

Ellyse Perry has broken the record for most catches by a fielder (56) in WODIs for AUS-W, going past Blackwell's 55

Match centre 
Scores: Thilak Ram | Comms: Andrew McGlashan
Scorecard summary
India Women 330/10(48.5 overs)
Smriti Mandhana
80 (66)
Annabel Sutherland
5/40 (9.5)
Pratika Rawal
75 (96)
Sophie Molineux
3/75 (10)
Australia Women 331/7(49 overs)
Alyssa Healy
142 (107)
Shree Charani
3/41 (10)
Ellyse Perry
47* (52)
Deepti Sharma
2/52 (10)
View full scorecard
end of over 4913 runs
AUS-W: 331/7CRR: 6.75 
Ellyse Perry47 (52b 5x4 1x6)
Kim Garth14 (13b 2x4)
Sneh Rana 10-0-85-0
Amanjot Kaur 9-0-68-2

10:30pm Australia win by three wickets with a record run chase in women's ODIs. What a statement performance. It was set up by Alyssa Healy and sealed, after a little wobble, by Perry who had earlier retired hurt. India pay the price for a collapse of 6 for 36 while questions will continue about the balance of their side. Australia have been pushed, but do it again

The lack of a sixth bowling option hurt India dearly. The collapse notwithstanding, India did well to post a tall score. On a flat track, that did not prove enough. And on cue, it has started to rain heavily in Visakhapatnam! They are quickly getting the centre covered, with Bangladesh due to play South Africa here tomorrow.

Alyssa Healy, Player of the Match: "Really proud of the group. A little bit tight at the back end. We have been preaching about the depth in our line-up, the fact that we could chase 330 [proved it]. Full credit to our bowlers for pulling it back; we could have been chasing 360-plus. I was trying to lock in for a big day. To contribute heavily was great, would have liked to stay a bit longer but the girls got the job done. Eight overs in, I was like 'what have I done?' Thought we were chasing 380. But bowlers pulled it back. The dew didn't come in but the ball skidded under lights. Charani bowled really well tonight. We haven't identified threats, we limited the damage and tried and attack the others."

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: "The way we started, we could have added more 30-40 runs. We missed runs in the last six overs and that cost us. Knew it was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us. Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs. The last five overs cost us. Last three games we were not able to bat in the middle overs. Our lower order took responsibility. Today the first 40 overs were good. It is important how we come back, these things happen. [Charani] She has been outstanding. Today also she bowled well to their batters. Even when Healy was batting, she was not giving anything easily. We have a lot of hope from her to give breakthroughs. [Five bowlers] We'll sit and discuss. This combination has given us success. Two bad games are not going to make a difference."

Alyssa Healy, Australia captain: "Great result. We'll take those two points. To chase down 330 in 50-overs game is new territory for us. Hopefully don't have to do it again. Our top order felt like we needed to contribute more. Knowing that we needed to chase big, getting a quick start was crucial. That we were able to maintain the run-rate was cool. [Sutherland] She's probably the pick of our bowlers from length perspective. She identified the lengths to bowl and executed perfectly. There was some junk bowling. We were able to hang in there. Partnerships are key, we lacked that in the first couple of games. We were able to have a significant one and to have Perry walking in at 30 not out is cheeky. Ultimately got the job done, that's crucial. There are cramp worms going around our group, but we have a couple of days to rest and recover."

Uff! What a game. Blockbuster, at the end of which Australia go on top of the table while India stay at No. 3 on the points table. Australia next play Bangladesh at this venue, while India have a week to recover from this loss - which will definitely hurt - and get to Indore to face England. That's all we have from Vizag tonight. Do join us tomorrow as the games continue to come in thick and fast. On behalf of the entire team, good night and take care!

48.6
6
Rana to Perry, SIX runs

what a way to seal it! Skips down the pitch, drills a lofted drive straight down the ground. Fantastic stroke.

A dejected Harmanpreet Kaur walks off after India suffered a second-straight defeat
Ellyse Perry went straight and long to seal an incredible win for Australia
See all photos
48.5
1
Rana to Garth, 1 run

calmly tucks off the pads to deep square leg

48.4
1
Rana to Perry, 1 run

goes big down the ground, one bounce to long-on

Shad: "Feel like Perry is making this harder than it needs to be!! It's 4am in Sydney right now, let me sleep!!"

48.3
1
Rana to Garth, 1 run

worked out to deep midwicket, but confident footwork from Garth

48.2
4
Rana to Garth, FOUR runs

what a shot! Unfurls the reverse sweep, was full on off stump, sends it along the ground through short third. What a moment to do that

48.1
Rana to Garth, no run

uses her feet, works to the on side, but can't beat Rana as she gets across

13 off 12. Will be Sneh Rana

end of over 483 runs
AUS-W: 318/7CRR: 6.62 RRR: 6.50 • Need 13 from 12b
Ellyse Perry40 (50b 5x4)
Kim Garth8 (9b 1x4)
Amanjot Kaur 9-0-68-2
Kranti Gaud 9-1-73-0
47.6
Amanjot to Perry, no run

full at off stump, driven back to the bowler. Very good over, just three from it

47.5
Amanjot to Perry, no run

back of a length, straight, turned into midwicket

Surath: "I'm biting my nails here…"

47.4
1
Amanjot to Garth, 1 run

tucks a straight delivery calmly into midwicket

47.3
1
Amanjot to Perry, 1 run

worked down the ground to long-on

47.2
Amanjot to Perry, no run

full at off stump, driven to mid-off

47.1
1
Amanjot to Garth, 1 run

short on off stump, pulls strongly to deep midwicket

16 off 18

end of over 4710 runs
AUS-W: 315/7CRR: 6.70 RRR: 5.33 • Need 16 from 18b
Ellyse Perry39 (46b 5x4)
Kim Garth6 (7b 1x4)
Kranti Gaud 9-1-73-0
Amanjot Kaur 8-0-65-2
46.6
4
Gaud to Perry, FOUR runs

a straight full toss, Perry whips it through the on side and Radha dives over it at long-on having made good ground

46.5
Gaud to Perry, no run

another full delivery, played up to mid-off. Priceless dot

46.4
1
Gaud to Garth, 1 run

out with a hit! A yorker at middle, dug out to the on side, Rodrigues with the chance but misses

46.3
Gaud to Garth, no run

full outside off, angled to backward point

Kapil Uddharwar: "will those non played 7 balls at the end will hurt India?"

46.2
4
Gaud to Garth, FOUR runs

some width outside off, and Garth plays this superbly, square drives through backward point and deep third has no chance

46.1
1
Gaud to Perry, 1 run

full toss outside off, driven wide of the sweeper but they are kept to a single

Gaud returns

end of over 462 runs • 1 wicket
AUS-W: 305/7CRR: 6.63 RRR: 6.50 • Need 26 from 24b
Kim Garth1 (4b)
Ellyse Perry34 (43b 4x4)
Amanjot Kaur 8-0-65-2
Sneh Rana 9-0-72-0

26 off 24. Three wickets.

45.6
Amanjot to Garth, no run

full at middle, takes a leading edge to the off side

45.5
Amanjot to Garth, no run

back of a length outside off, opens the face and finds backward point

Andyroo: "Cricket the winner here. What an epic match. Well worth staying up to 4am for!"

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AJ Healy
142 runs (107)
21 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
30 runs
6 fours0 six
Control
87%
S Mandhana
80 runs (66)
9 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
27 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
93%
Best performances - bowlers
A Sutherland
O
9.5
M
0
R
40
W
5
ECO
4.06
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
N Shree Charani
O
10
M
1
R
41
W
3
ECO
4.1
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
TossAustralia Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
AUS Women
Alyssa Healy
Match numberWODI no. 1498
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days12 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Nimali PereraDRS
England
Sue RedfernDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Jacqueline Williams
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Kim Cotton
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Michell Pereira
PointsAustralia Women 2, India Women 0
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Healy: 'It hasn't been my day of late, but it was my day today'

"If you've been watching me in the nets, it's been a frustrating experience because I feel like I've had no rhythm whatsoever," Alyssa Healy says of her patchy form of late

Healy: 'It hasn't been my day of late, but it was my day today'

Sutherland's sleight of hand conjures priceless Australia win

Varied repertoire delivers five game-changing wickets as Australia outwit hosts in thriller

Sutherland's sleight of hand conjures priceless Australia win

Harmanpreet rues India's 6 for 36 collapse against Australia

India went from 294 for 4 in the 43rd over to 330 all out, a total that proved inadequate

Harmanpreet rues India's 6 for 36 collapse against Australia

Australia set new record for highest successful ODI chase

Only once has a Women's World Cup game seen more runs than the 661 that India and Australia put up on Sunday

Australia set new record for highest successful ODI chase

Healy, Perry seal all-time classic for Australia

Australia achieved the highest successful chase in women's ODIs

Healy, Perry seal all-time classic for Australia
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
AUS Women Innings
Player NameRB
AJ Healy
caught142107
P Litchfield
caught4039
EA Perry
not out4752
BL Mooney
caught48
A Sutherland
bowled02
A Gardner
bowled4546
TM McGrath
lbw128
S Molineux
lbw1819
KJ Garth
not out1413
Extras(lb 2, w 7)
Total331(7 wkts; 49 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's World Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W43071.353
ENG-W33061.864
IND-W42240.682
SA-W3214-0.888
NZ-W3122-0.245
BAN-W3122-0.357
SL-W3021-1.526
PAK-W3030-1.887
Full Table