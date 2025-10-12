Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: "The way we started, we could have added more 30-40 runs. We missed runs in the last six overs and that cost us. Knew it was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us. Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs. The last five overs cost us. Last three games we were not able to bat in the middle overs. Our lower order took responsibility. Today the first 40 overs were good. It is important how we come back, these things happen. [Charani] She has been outstanding. Today also she bowled well to their batters. Even when Healy was batting, she was not giving anything easily. We have a lot of hope from her to give breakthroughs. [Five bowlers] We'll sit and discuss. This combination has given us success. Two bad games are not going to make a difference."