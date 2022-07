Deepak Chahar returns after long injury layoff for ODI series in Zimbabwe

Washington, who last played for India in the ODIs against West Indies, had recovered from a hand injury last month and, more recently, has been in action for Lancashire in the County Championship. He picked up a five-for in the first innings against Northamptonshire in his first county game, and followed it up with a match-winning knock of 34*. He has played one more match, against Kent , and took 3 for 24 in the second innings.