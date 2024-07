Jurel blew hot and cold with the bat in IPL 2024, but that can happen to any middle-order batter in T20 cricket. It's one of the toughest roles in the format, and though Jurel has played only two seasons of the IPL, he has shown that he has the shots and temperament to ace this role. In his debut IPL innings , he nervelessly scooped Arshdeep Singh, no less, to the boundary on his way go an unbeaten 15-ball 32, and in his most recent IPL innings on a Chepauk turner , he countered Sunrisers Hyderabad's spinners with a variety of sweeps and reverse-sweeps. Even the part-time spinners were getting the ball to rag as the conditions changed dramatically between innings, but Jurel rose above the conditions in a knockout match with an unbeaten 56 off 35 balls.