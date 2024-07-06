Matches (23)
Zimbabwe vs India, 1st T20I at Harare, ZIM v IND, Jul 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
L
L
L
W
India
W
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 136.96 SR
ZIM8 M • 173 Runs • 24.71 Avg • 134.1 SR
IND2 M • 78 Runs • 0 Avg • 162.5 SR
IND1 M • 0 Run • 0 Avg • 0 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 17.23 SR
ZIM9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 16.8 SR
2 M • 3 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 12 SR
IND2 M • 2 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 24 SR
SQUAD
ZIM
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|6 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
