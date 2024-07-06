Matches (23)
MLC (3)
IND v SA [W] (1)
LPL (3)
T20 Blast (10)
TNPL (3)
ENG v WI (1)
RHF Trophy (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)

Zimbabwe vs India, 1st T20I at Harare, ZIM v IND, Jul 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I, Harare, July 06, 2024, India tour of Zimbabwe
Prev
Next
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Preview
Stats
News
Squads
Videos
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
IND Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
IND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 20:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Bennett
10 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 136.96 SR
Sikandar Raza
8 M • 173 Runs • 24.71 Avg • 134.1 SR
RK Singh
2 M • 78 Runs • 0 Avg • 162.5 SR
JM Sharma
1 M • 0 Run • 0 Avg • 0 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B Muzarabani
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 17.23 SR
LM Jongwe
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 16.8 SR
Washington Sundar
2 M • 3 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 12 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
2 M • 2 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ZIM
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
Sikandar Raza (c)
Batting Allrounder
Brian Bennett 
Allrounder
Johnathan Campbell 
Allrounder
Tendai Chatara 
Bowler
Faraz Akram 
Allrounder
Luke Jongwe 
Allrounder
Innocent Kaia 
Opening Batter
Clive Madande 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wessly Madhevere 
Allrounder
Tadiwanashe Marumani 
Top order Batter
Wellington Masakadza 
Bowler
Brandon Mavuta 
Allrounder
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Dion Myers 
Top order Batter
Antum Naqvi 
Batting Allrounder
Richard Ngarava 
Bowler
Milton Shumba 
Top order Batter
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days6 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question