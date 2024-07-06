Matches (11)
LPL (2)
MLC (3)
TNPL (2)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
T20 Blast (2)
IND v SA [W] (1)
Live
1st T20I, Harare, July 06, 2024, India tour of Zimbabwe
Prev
Next
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(7.5/20 ov) 51/3
India FlagIndia

India chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 6.51
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 32/2 (6.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:ZIM 159
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

India hand T20I debuts to Parag, Abhishek and Jurel

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said that he didn't mind batting first on the Harare surface which had a nice firm covering of grass

Ashish Pant
06-Jul-2024 • 31 mins ago
Riyan Parag finished unbeaten on 47, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024, Chennai, May 12, 2024

Riyan Parag had a breakthrough IPL 2024 season  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss India elected to field vs Zimbabwe
India handed T20I debuts to Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Dhruv Jurel as their captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field in Harare.
"Looks like a really good surface. We just want to get a look at the target and see how it goes," Gill said at the toss while confirming the three debutants.
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said that he didn't mind batting first on the Harare surface which had a nice firm covering of grass, while also stating that it was time for transition.
Parag had an excellent IPL 2024 for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 573 runs in 16 IPL games, with four fifties while striking at 149.21. He finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Abhishek had lit up the IPL season too, finishing with 484 runs in 16 outings with a strike rate of 204.21. He hit 42 sixes in the tournament, more than any player in the season. Jurel gave a good account of himself in the Test series against England earlier this year, but had a lukewarm IPL season, where he scored 195 runs in 15 games, striking at 138.29.
Gill is expected to open the batting alongside Abhishek with Ruturaj Gaikwad slotted in at No. 3. Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed are the three fast bowlers in the India side, while Ravi Bishnoi will lead the spin duties. Washington Sundar was slotted in as the allrounder.
For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe and Tendai Chatara will lead the fast bowling unit. There was no place for Richard Ngarava, who is injured.
Playing XI
India: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mukesh Kumar, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
Zimbabwe: 1 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 2 Innocent Kaia, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Dion Myers, 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Luke Jongwe, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tendai Chatara
ZimbabweIndiaZimbabwe vs IndiaZimbabwe vs India

Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
IND 70.18%
ZIMIND
100%50%100%ZIM InningsIND Innings

Current Over 8 • ZIM 51/3

Wessly Madhevere b Ravi Bishnoi 21 (22b 3x4 0x6) SR: 95.45
W
Live Forecast: ZIM 159
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Zimbabwe Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
W Madhevere
bowled2122
I Kaia
bowled01
BJ Bennett
bowled2215
Sikandar Raza
not out79
Extras(lb 1)
Total51(3 wkts; 7.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>