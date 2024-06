Dube replaces injured Reddy in India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Dube is part of the India squad at the T20 World Cup 2024 . While his numbers in the tournament so far have been middling: 106 runs in six matches with a strike rate of 107.07 and zero wickets, he had a tremendous IPL 2024. Coming in to bat primarily in the middle overs, he was Chennai Super Kings' spin-hitter, finishing the season with 396 runs in 14 games, striking at 162.29. He was CSK's second highest run-scorer behind Ruturaj Gaikwad.