Can Zimbabwe spring another surprise against Pakistan?

Perhaps even an attempt to preview this series is a bit of false advertising, because it implies a wider context in which a three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is placed. It is not. It was a series earmarked to happen in the Future Tours Programme (FTP), so a window had to be found, and the last week of November sounded just about the right time for it.

There is, after all, no logical planning sequence that takes anyone directly from Hobart to Bulawayo, a journey much of this Pakistan squad has made. Just last Monday , they wrapped up the final game of a six-match white-ball tour with a T20 in Hobart, with another six matches now scheduled over the next fortnight in Zimbabwe. Unlike that tour, where each game was played in a different city, Pakistan will not leave Bulawayo at all on this tour.

Zimbabwe's calendar is much more open for obvious reasons. A romp through a T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa qualifier last month is their most recent international engagement. It caused something of a murmur on the wider cricketing stage due to a record-breaking rout Zimbabwe inflicted over Gambia , totting up the highest T20I score and the biggest win in the format's history.

A win over India in the opening game of a T20I series in July, though, is the more impressive result, even if a Test defeat at Ireland's hands is more indicative of the true position Zimbabwe's cricket is currently in. They all might have been different formats, but with a shallower player pool to draw from, it is safer to map Zimbabwe's results cross-format than it is with most Full Members.

It's also necessary, because Zimbabwe have no recent ODIs to read into, anyway. Their most consequential 50-over games came in the summer of 2023, when, for the second consecutive qualifying campaign, they were among the two best teams of the tournament only for one damaging loss to keep them out of the World Cup proper. They followed that up with a pair of losses against Ireland and Sri Lanka either side of the turn of the year, their last ODIs.

With no Champions Trophy involvement ahead, this series will be a big deal in itself for Zimbabwe, a chance to test themselves against a vastly superior opponent, but one they have the canny ability to spring surprises upon from time to time.

Pakistan come in with new head coach Aaqib Javed , who earlier this week declared ODI was the most important format for them at the moment. The Champions Trophy is a home tournament for Pakistan, who are also defending champions, so making sure the 50-over side is perfectly fine-tuned matters more to them than most. They come fresh off the back of a commanding ODI series win in Australia, their only 50-over cricket to date since the 2023 World Cup. But this series is part of that rare bounty of ODI cricket that now tends to cluster around a big 50-over tournament; they follow it up with three such games in South Africa, followed by a home triangular series that New Zealand and South Africa will also play in.

While Aaqib said Pakistan wouldn't tinker too much with the ODI side, there are a few departures from their full-strength team. Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have all been rested. With Fakhar Zaman also missing owing to a mix of disciplinary and fitness issues, it means some unfamiliarity both at the top and tail of the innings.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan may have to shoulder more batting responsibility, while Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub have opportunities to make the opening slots theirs. How Pakistan balance the side is also a point of interest after they went into the Australia ODIs playing just four specialist fast bowlers, planning on simply bowling Australia out in 40 overs. It's likely Pakistan go with a less gung-ho approach on tracks that may not offer the same zip, with spinners Abrar Ahmed and Faisal Akram getting chances to showcase their skills against perhaps less storied opposition.