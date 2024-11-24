Matches (23)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
WBBL (3)
Sheffield Shield (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
QEA Trophy (9)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
L
NR
L
L
Pakistan
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM4 M • 384 Runs • 96 Avg • 138.62 SR
ZIM9 M • 263 Runs • 29.22 Avg • 66.92 SR
10 M • 336 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 82.96 SR
PAK10 M • 270 Runs • 45 Avg • 85.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.87 Econ • 24.33 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 46 SR
PAK10 M • 21 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 24 SR
3 M • 3 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 40.33 SR
Squad
ZIM
PAK
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4810
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|24 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
Pakistan in Zimbabwe News
Aaqib: Pakistan's main focus is ODIs and Champions Trophy
The interim white-ball coach said they want to keep a "settled team" in ODIs but there will be "changes" in T20Is
Zimbabwe pick three uncapped players in ODI squad for Pakistan series
Senior pros Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have both been omitted from the T20I squad