Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Bulawayo, November 24, 2024, Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SC Williams
4 M • 384 Runs • 96 Avg • 138.62 SR
J Gumbie
9 M • 263 Runs • 29.22 Avg • 66.92 SR
Abdullah Shafique
10 M • 336 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 82.96 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 270 Runs • 45 Avg • 85.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.87 Econ • 24.33 SR
B Muzarabani
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 46 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 21 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 24 SR
Mohammad Hasnain
3 M • 3 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 40.33 SR
Squad
ZIM
PAK
Player
Role
Craig Ervine (c)
Middle order Batter
Brian Bennett 
Allrounder
Faraz Akram 
Allrounder
Joylord Gumbie 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Trevor Gwandu 
Bowler
Clive Madande 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tinotenda Maposa 
-
Tadiwanashe Marumani 
Top order Batter
Brandon Mavuta 
Allrounder
Tashinga Musekiwa 
-
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Dion Myers 
Top order Batter
Richard Ngarava 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Sean Williams 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4810
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days24 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
