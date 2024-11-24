Pakistan bowl in Bulawayo, hand debuts to Haseebullah, Faisal Akram

Toss Pakistan chose to bowl against Zimbabwe
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast skies at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo. Following on from an ODI series win in Australia, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan
oversees an ODI side without some of its senior players in Zimbabwe. Rizwan said he felt the first hour would be tricky for batters, with Pakistan playing two specialist fast bowlers in Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain. Left arm wristspinner Faisal Akram
and wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan
make their debuts, and Aamer Jamal
, who did not feature in any of the matches in Australia, is part of the side.
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine
admitted his side would have fielded first, too. The hosts field a familiar-looking side which sees Brian Bennett
and medium fast bowler Trevor Gwandu
making their debuts. This is the first ODI Zimbabwe play since January.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Trevor Gwandu, Tawandanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c)
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram