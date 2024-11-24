Matches (12)
1st ODI, Bulawayo, November 24, 2024, Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(9.2/50 ov) 58/2
Pakistan FlagPakistan

Pakistan chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 6.21
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 35/2 (7.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:ZIM 258
Pakistan bowl in Bulawayo, hand debuts to Haseebullah, Faisal Akram

Aamer Jamal is back in the side for Pakistan, while Brian Bennett and Trevor Gwandu will play their first ODI for Zimbabwe

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
24-Nov-2024 • 47 mins ago
Haseebullah Khan struck a century, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Under-19 World Cup, Group C, Diego Martin, January 17, 2022

Haseebullah Khan was handed his ODI debut (File photo)  •  ICC via Getty Images

Toss Pakistan chose to bowl against Zimbabwe
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast skies at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo. Following on from an ODI series win in Australia, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan oversees an ODI side without some of its senior players in Zimbabwe. Rizwan said he felt the first hour would be tricky for batters, with Pakistan playing two specialist fast bowlers in Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain. Left arm wristspinner Faisal Akram and wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan make their debuts, and Aamer Jamal, who did not feature in any of the matches in Australia, is part of the side.
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine admitted his side would have fielded first, too. The hosts field a familiar-looking side which sees Brian Bennett and medium fast bowler Trevor Gwandu making their debuts. This is the first ODI Zimbabwe play since January.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Trevor Gwandu, Tawandanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c)
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram
ZimbabwePakistanZimbabwe vs PakistanPakistan tour of Zimbabwe

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

