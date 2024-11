Pakistan bowl in Bulawayo, hand debuts to Haseebullah, Faisal Akram

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast skies at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo. Following on from an ODI series win in Australia, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan oversees an ODI side without some of its senior players in Zimbabwe. Rizwan said he felt the first hour would be tricky for batters, with Pakistan playing two specialist fast bowlers in Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain. Left arm wristspinner Faisal Akram and wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan make their debuts, and Aamer Jamal , who did not feature in any of the matches in Australia, is part of the side.