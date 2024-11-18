Zimbabwe pick three uncapped players in ODI squad for Pakistan series
Senior pros Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have both been omitted from the T20I squad
Zimbabwe have picked three uncapped players - Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa and Tinotenda Maposa - in their ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series at home against Pakistan.
While Gwandu and Musekiwa have both played T20I cricket for Zimbabwe, quick bowler Maposa, 21, is uncapped in international cricket. He has played just three List A matches so far, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.29. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava will continue to lead the seam attacks in both ODIs and T20Is.
"The series against Pakistan is an important platform for Zimbabwe, and we believe the ODI squad we have selected is well-rounded," David Mutendera, Zimbabwe's convener of selectors, said in a statement. "The presence of seasoned players like Craig [Ervine], Sikandar [Raza] and Sean [Williams] provides stability, while young players like Clive Madande, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers and the uncapped trio bring energy and the potential for game-changing moments."
Sean Williams, who had missed the white-ball series in Sri Lanka earlier this year because of an injury, returned to the ODI side, but was omitted from the T20I squad. ODI captain Craig Ervine was also left out of the T20I side. Williams last played an ODI in July 2023.
Zimbabwe retained the same T20I squad that had won the men's T20 World Cup 2026 sub-regional qualifier in Kenya last month. During that tournament, Zimbabwe had broken the record for the highest T20I total.
"We felt it was essential to maintain the same T20I squad that excelled in Kenya," Mutendera said. "This continuity allows the team to build on the cohesion and confidence that drove their outstanding performance."
The white-ball series against Pakistan will begin with the first ODI on November 24 and will run until December 5, with Bulawayo set to host all the games - three ODIs and three T20Is.
Zimbabwe ODI squad for series against Pakistan
Craig Ervine (capt), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams
Zimbabwe T20I squad for series against Pakistan
Sikandar Raza (capt), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava