Zimbabwe set to host Ireland for all-format series in February

Zimbabwe are set to host Ireland for an all-format tour consisting of seven matches in February, the board announced on Friday. The tour will begin with a one-off Test match from February 6 to 10 in Bulawayo, before the white-ball leg in Harare. The teams will play three ODIs on February 14, 16 and 18 and as many T20Is on February 22, 23 and 25. Originally, this series was pencilled in for two Tests along with six white-ball games in the ICC men's Future Tours Programme (FTP).
Zimbabwe are currently in the final leg of their multi-format home series against Afghanistan, where they lost both T20I and ODI series 2-1 and 2-0 respectively and secured a draw in the high-scoring, rain-affected first Test
. The tour concludes with the ongoing second Test
, on January 6.
Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni stressed on the significance of hosting back-to-back full tours.
"We are delighted to welcome Ireland for what promises to be an exciting and competitive tour," he said. "Hosting two full tours in quick succession is a testament to our commitment to providing our players with regular international cricket and to our efforts in growing the game in Zimbabwe."
Zimbabwe and Ireland have played only Test against each other, in July 2024 in Belfast. The hosts Ireland won the match by four wickets
. Zimbabwe last hosted Ireland in late 2023
for six white-ball fixtures. They lost the T20Is 2-1 and the ODIs 2-0.