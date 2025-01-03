Zimbabwe set to host Ireland for all-format series in February

Zimbabwe are set to host Ireland for an all-format tour consisting of seven matches in February, the board announced on Friday. The tour will begin with a one-off Test match from February 6 to 10 in Bulawayo, before the white-ball leg in Harare. The teams will play three ODIs on February 14, 16 and 18 and as many T20Is on February 22, 23 and 25. Originally, this series was pencilled in for two Tests along with six white-ball games in the ICC men's Future Tours Programme (FTP).