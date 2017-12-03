Prithvi Shaw to lead India in Under-19 World Cup

Prithvi Shaw became the youngest centurion in a Duleep Trophy Final on Monday, and the second-youngest centurion in the tournament's history behind only Sachin Tendulkar (1:20)

Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw will lead India at the Under-19 World Cup to be held in New Zealand from January 13. Punjab's Shubman Gill, who was the top scorer in the Youth ODI series in England earlier this year at an average of 92.66, has been named as Shaw's deputy. The 15-member squad also includes Haryana's Himanshu Rana and Assam's Riyan Parag along with five stand-by players, all of whom are set to participate in a preparatory camp in Bengaluru from December 8 to 22.

Seven of the 15 players in the squad have experience of playing Ranji Trophy. Shaw, who is Mumbai's second-highest scorer this season with 521 runs at 57.88, and Bengal's Ishan Porel, who has bagged 10 wickets in two matches have been permitted to play for their respective sides in the quarter-finals starting December 7, and will join the camp on December 12.

India have won the Under-19 title thrice, a record they hold together with Australia. They made the final of the previous edition in Bangladesh but lost to West Indies by five wickets.

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (capt), Shubman Gill (vice-capt), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav

Standby players: Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel, Aditya Thakare