Shami's BCCI contract withheld amid allegations of domestic trouble

Mohammed Shami's name has been withheld from the official BCCI contracts list after his wife accused him of adultery and domestic violence. Shami was supposed to be awarded a Grade B contract, which comes with a retainer of INR 3 crore (USD 460,000 approx), but the BCCI chose to wait for police proceedings.

It is understood that Hasin Jahan, Shami's wife, has met the police after she first made the allegations on social media Tuesday night. Shami, currently in Dharamsala playing the Deodhar Trophy, tweeted on Wednesday morning that the news was "absolutely false" and a "conspiracy" to defame him and adversely affect his game. However, ESPNCricinfo can confirm that the BCCI has taken note of the complaint, and without making any judgement on the case, has withheld the announcement of his name.

According to Vinod Rai, chairman of the Committee of Administrators supervising the BCCI, the board found itself in a spot over including Shami's name in the contracts list. "We are in a bit of Catch 22," he said. "Ordinarily you would distinguish and say that [the allegation] is a personal issue and the contract is a professional issue. But someone could easily point out and say this allegation is an unsavoury one and you are still rewarding him [Shami]."

To avoid any such controversy, the CoA told the BCCI to withhold Shami's name from the contracts list until an inquiry was carried out. Rai would prefer this issue be sorted by the BCCI's ombudsman but the the board is yet to fill the vacancy created after Justice AP Shah's one-year term ended in September 2016. The CoA has submitted a list of six names for the post of new ombudsman but the BCCI has been dragging its feet.