Fast bowler Mansi Joshi back for India women

Fast bowler Mansi Joshi returns to India's squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in September after a long injury layoff. Joshi, who has played no top-class cricket in 2018 due to an injury to her right knee, made it to both the ODI and T20I squads for the Sri Lanka series. She had caught the eye at the Women's World Cup in England last year, where she claimed figures of 2 for 9 against Pakistan, before injury sidelined her in late 2017.

Tanya Bhatia, meanwhile, takes over keeping duties in both limited-overs formats, with Sushma Verma being left out from the ODI squad.

Twenty-year-old allrounder Arundhati Reddy was picked for the T20Is, her maiden India call-up. The T20I team will of course be without the experienced Jhulan Goswami, with the veteran India quick having called time on her T20I career earlier today.

Missing from both squads is batsman V Vanitha, who did not make the tour despite finishing second on the runs chart at the just-concluded Women's Senior T20 Challenger Trophy. She had finished second to only Punam Raut in that tournament, with 128 runs at 25.60 and a strike rate of 102.40. Raut, who got 135 runs at 33.75 with a strike rate of 81.81 in that tournament, made a comeback to the ODI squad after missing their last ODI assignment, the home series against England in April.

Uncapped allrounder D Hemalatha, who was called up for that England series but did not get a game, was picked in both squads here.

India play three ODIs in Sri Lanka, starting on September 11, which count towards points in the ICC Women's Championship. That is followed by five T20Is, between September 19 and 25. The T20s will be of particular significance for both teams, as they build up to the Women's World T20 in November in the Caribbean - conditions that are largely likely to be similar to the slow, low surfaces of Sri Lanka.

ODI squad: Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, D Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tanya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Tanya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi