India 'surprised' by soft signal on Virat Kohli catch - Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli was dismissed in controversial style in the second Test with a less-than-convincing catch (0:56)

India's players were "surprised" that Virat Kohli was given out on the field after Peter Handscomb claimed a catch off the bowling of Pat Cummins, according to Jasprit Bumrah.

A diving Handscomb appeared to scoop up a thick edge after Kohli drove hard at a full and wide delivery, but the decision was then referred to the third umpire, Nigel Llong. Llong was unable to find conclusive evidence, after extensively reviewing replays, to overturn the soft signal of out given by Kumar Dharmasena in consultation with Chris Gaffaney on the field.

But Bumrah said India were puzzled by the original decision.

"We were a little surprised by the on-field call," said Bumrah. "Now it has been done, and it has been done. Now we will move forward with the game."

Conversely, Nathan Lyon said there was no doubt in the minds of the Australian players that Handscomb had taken the catch cleanly.

"I wasn't sure about the conversation between the umpires but, yeah, we thought it was out.

"Conversation was 'great catch'."

Peter Handscomb was sure he got his fingers under the ball Getty Images

Kohli's wicket fell at a crucial time in India's innings, with India on 251 and trailing Australia's first-innings total by 75 runs. The decision sparked a lively debate among fans and commentators alike and drew a strong reaction on social media in India.

Speaking on ABC radio, former Australia batsman Ed Cowan took an opposing view. "There is zero doubt in my mind that this catch has carried," Cowan said. "Virat has made this a news story, and he shouldn't.

"He should have the grace to walk off and say that was a fair catch."

Kohli's demeanour was animated through the day's play. When he reached his century he held his bat up with one hand and made a talking gesture with his other hand. He encouraged the enthusiastic and noisy Indian contingent in the crowd and was front and centre for celebrations whenever an Australian wicket fell. There was also what appeared to be a colourful exchange between Kohli and Tim Paine as the pair walked off the field at the end of the day's play.

Lyon played down the significance of the exchange.

"I think he just asked him where he was going for dinner that's all," Lyon said. "I've played enough cricket against Virat to know what he's like.

"Virat's Virat and I'm not worried about what he's doing or what India's doing."

But Kohli's animation throughout the day was enough to draw criticism from some, including former Australia batsmen, Michael Hussey.

"Virat Kohli is out of control out there," said Hussey, speaking on Macquarie Radio. "He is revving up the crowd and he is going nuts when they take a wicket. I don't like his attitude at the moment."