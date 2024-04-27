Matches (23)
5th T20I (N), Lahore, April 27, 2024, New Zealand tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
178/5
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(10/20 ov, T:179) 92/2

New Zealand need 87 runs in 60 balls.

Current RR: 9.20
 • Required RR: 8.70
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 43/1 (8.60)
forecasterWin Probability:NZ 68.86%PAK 31.14%
Report

Shaheen Afridi back for Pakistan, NZ make three changes and bowl

Pakistan need a win to level the series, while New Zealand are targeting 3-1

Danyal Rasool
27-Apr-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Shaheen Afridi came back into the side with Pakistan looking to level the series&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP via Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bowl against Pakistan
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first. With the visitors looking to seal a 3-1 series win with victory at the Gaddafi Stadium today, Michael Bracewell's side make three changes to their side - two of them enforced. Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft and Jacob Duffy sit out. Robinson sustained a groin injury, with Foxcroft was ruled out with a back complaint. Allrounder Zakary Foulkes returns, as do wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and batter Cole McConchie.
Pakistan, looking to level the series with victory, bring Shaheen Afridi back into the side. Zaman Khan sits out. This is the last T20I Pakistan play at home before flying out to Ireland and England for series ahead of the T20 World Cup in June in the USA and West Indies.
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Usman Khan (wk), 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Usama Mir, 10 Abbas Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir
New Zealand: 1 Tom Blundell, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Cole McConchie, 5 Michael Bracewell (capt), 6 Josh Clarkson, 7 James Neesham, 8 Zakary Foulkes, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Ben Sears, 11 Will O'Rourke
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Win Probability
NZ 68.86%
PAKNZ
100%50%100%PAK InningsNZ Innings

Over 10 • NZ 92/2

NZ needed 87 runs from 60 balls
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TL Seifert
bowled5233
TA Blundell
bowled44
MG Bracewell
not out2115
MS Chapman
not out99
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
Total92(2 wkts; 10 ovs)
