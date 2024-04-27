Shaheen Afridi back for Pakistan, NZ make three changes and bowl

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first. With the visitors looking to seal a 3-1 series win with victory at the Gaddafi Stadium today, Michael Bracewell's side make three changes to their side - two of them enforced. Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft and Jacob Duffy sit out. Robinson sustained a groin injury, with Foxcroft was ruled out with a back complaint. Allrounder Zakary Foulkes returns, as do wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and batter Cole McConchie.