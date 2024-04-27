Shaheen Afridi back for Pakistan, NZ make three changes and bowl

Toss New Zealand chose to bowl against Pakistan
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first. With the visitors looking to seal a 3-1 series win with victory at the Gaddafi Stadium today, Michael Bracewell's side make three changes to their side - two of them enforced. Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft and Jacob Duffy sit out. Robinson sustained a groin injury, with Foxcroft was ruled out with a back complaint. Allrounder Zakary Foulkes returns, as do wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and batter Cole McConchie.
Pakistan, looking to level the series with victory, bring Shaheen Afridi back into the side. Zaman Khan sits out. This is the last T20I Pakistan play at home before flying out to Ireland and England for series ahead of the T20 World Cup in June in the USA and West Indies.
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Usman Khan (wk), 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Usama Mir, 10 Abbas Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir
New Zealand: 1 Tom Blundell, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Cole McConchie, 5 Michael Bracewell (capt), 6 Josh Clarkson, 7 James Neesham, 8 Zakary Foulkes, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Ben Sears, 11 Will O'Rourke