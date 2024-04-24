Matches (12)
Powerplay: Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers preview with Josephine Nkomo

Zimbabwe are on a quest to avoid a repeat of the last edition, where they narrowly missed out

ESPNcricinfo staff
24-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
Josephine Nkomo is preparing to represent Zimbabwe at the 2024 T20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Zimbabwe Cricket

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Zimbabwe's Josephine Nkomo spoke to Firdose Moonda and Valkerie Baynes about playing - and losing out - in the last edition, her increasing sense of responsibility in the side and some of the squad's morale-boosting songs. Plus, Valkerie and Firdose break down the eight teams which will compete, and those that missed out, in the new top-level domestic women's competition in England and Wales from next year.
