Baroda's Ranji winner Jacob Martin on life support

The family of Jacob Martin, Baroda's Ranji Trophy winning former captain, has appealed to the cricketing community to help raise funds for his treatment as he continues to remain on life support in a Vadodara hospital.

Martin met with a road accident on December 28 and is reportedly on ventilator following injuries to his lungs and liver.

The BCCI has already stepped in to sanction INR 5 lakhs, while the Baroda Cricket Association has contributed INR 3 lakhs. Sanjay Patel, the former BCCI and BCA secretary, is facilitating the efforts to raise the funds.

"Once I came to know about the accident I tried to help Jacob's family in every possible way," Patel was quoted as saying by the Kolkata-based Telegraph. "I have spoken to a few well wishers, including Samarjitsinh Gaekwad (member of the former ruling family of Baroda and former BCA president) who donated Rs 1 lakh, and accumulated around Rs 5 lakh for his treatment.

"The hospital bills have already crossed Rs 11 lakh, and at one point, the hospital had even stopped providing medicine. The BCCI deposited the amount directly and the treatment hasn't been affected thereafter."

Martin played 10 ODIs for India between September 1999 and October 2001, averaging 22.57. He represented Baroda and Railways in domestic cricket, and his last first-class appearance was in December 2009. He captained Baroda to their maiden Ranji crown, beating Railways in the 2000-2001 season.

In 2011, Martin was arrested by the Delhi police in a human-trafficking case. Since being out on bail, Martin has been involved in coaching Baroda's age-group sides.