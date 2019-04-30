India tour of West Indies to start early August

Cricket West Indies has agreed to the BCCI's request of pushing back India's 2019 tour of the Caribbean by a couple of weeks. ESPNcricinfo understands the tour is likely to commence in the first week of August and run till September 4. The final dates for the India tour along with the venues will be finalised by CWI at its board meeting on May 13.

As per the ICC's FTP, India were scheduled to tour West Indies immediately after the World Cup for a full tour comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Although no dates had been finalised, it is believed that India were meant to reach the Caribbean immediately after the World Cup final on July 14. However, the BCCI might have wanted the India players to have a break before the West Indies tour, which the CWI was happy to entertain.

CWI also wanted a clear window for the Caribbean Premier League, which has now also been rescheduled, owing to the shift in the India tour itinerary. Originally, the seventh edition of the CPL was scheduled from August 21 to September 27. As per the revised dates, the tournament will now be played between September 4 and October 12.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the BCCI has requested CWI to include a three-day warm-up match during the India tour. India A will also be playing three four-day matches in the West Indies prior to the senior team's tour game. A final schedule for all the tours will be finalised at the CWI Board meeting in two weeks.

Johnny Grave, CWI's chief executive officer, said having a clear window would mean all the West Indies players would be available for the CPL. "We are pleased that we have been able to collaborate with CPL to find a spot in our international calendar to ensure that all the best Caribbean cricketers can take part, as the tournament plays a crucial role in our preparations and planning for the T20 World Cup in 2020," Grave said in a media release issued by CPL.

CPL's chief operating officer Pete Russell said the change of schedule would not hamper the tournament in any way. "The Biggest Party in Sport may have been delayed by two weeks, but it is going to be even better as a result."