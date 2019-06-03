Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh in India's 2019-20 home season

Five Test matches, three against South Africa and two against Bangladesh, will be the highlight of a packed home season for the Indian team - the top-ranked Test team - one in which they will host five teams.

The season kicks off with South Africa's tour in September-October 2019, in which the teams will face off in three Tests - to be played in Visakhapatnam, Ranchi and Pune - and three T20Is. That will be followed by a visit from Bangladesh in November, with the teams playing three T20Is and two Tests, in Indore and Kolkata.

The five Tests will be a part of the ICC's new Test Championship.

West Indies visit next, for a series of three T20Is and three ODIs, all in December, and in January there will be three T20Is against Zimbabwe and three ODIs against Australia. South Africa complete their tour with a three-ODI series in March.

Complete fixtures

South Africa tour of India

September 15: 1st T20I in Dharamsala

September 18: 2nd T20I in Mohali

September 22: 3rd T20I in Bengaluru

October 2-6: 1st Test in Visakhapatnam

October 10-14: 2nd Test in Ranchi

October 19-23: 3rd Test in Pune

Bangladesh tour of India

November 3: 1st T20I in Delhi

November 7: 2nd T20I in Rajkot

November 10: 3rd T20I in Nagpur

November 14-18: 1st Test in Indore

November 22-26: 2nd Test in Kolkata

West Indies tour of India

December 6: 1st T20I in Mumbai

December 8: 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

December 11: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad

December 15: 1st ODI in Chennai

December 18: 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam

December 22: 3rd ODI in Cuttack

Zimbabwe tour of India

January 5: 1st T20I in Guwahati

January 7: 2nd T20I in Indore

January 10: 3rd T20I in Pune

Australia tour of India

January 14: 1st ODI in Mumbai

January 17: 2nd ODI in Rajkot

January 19: 3rd ODI in Bengaluru

South Africa tour of India

March 12: 1st ODI in Dharamsala

March 15: 2nd ODI in Lucknow

March 18: 3rd ODI in Kolkata