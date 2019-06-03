Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh in India's 2019-20 home season

Five Test matches, three against South Africa and two against Bangladesh, will be the highlight of a packed home season for the Indian team - the top-ranked Test team - one in which they will host five teams.
The season kicks off with South Africa's tour in September-October 2019, in which the teams will face off in three Tests - to be played in Visakhapatnam, Ranchi and Pune - and three T20Is. That will be followed by a visit from Bangladesh in November, with the teams playing three T20Is and two Tests, in Indore and Kolkata.
The five Tests will be a part of the ICC's new Test Championship.
West Indies visit next, for a series of three T20Is and three ODIs, all in December, and in January there will be three T20Is against Zimbabwe and three ODIs against Australia. South Africa complete their tour with a three-ODI series in March.
Complete fixtures
South Africa tour of India
September 15: 1st T20I in Dharamsala
September 18: 2nd T20I in Mohali
September 22: 3rd T20I in Bengaluru
October 2-6: 1st Test in Visakhapatnam
October 10-14: 2nd Test in Ranchi
October 19-23: 3rd Test in Pune
Bangladesh tour of India
November 3: 1st T20I in Delhi
November 7: 2nd T20I in Rajkot
November 10: 3rd T20I in Nagpur
November 14-18: 1st Test in Indore
November 22-26: 2nd Test in Kolkata
West Indies tour of India
December 6: 1st T20I in Mumbai
December 8: 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram
December 11: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad
December 15: 1st ODI in Chennai
December 18: 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam
December 22: 3rd ODI in Cuttack
Zimbabwe tour of India
January 5: 1st T20I in Guwahati
January 7: 2nd T20I in Indore
January 10: 3rd T20I in Pune
Australia tour of India
January 14: 1st ODI in Mumbai
January 17: 2nd ODI in Rajkot
January 19: 3rd ODI in Bengaluru
South Africa tour of India
March 12: 1st ODI in Dharamsala
March 15: 2nd ODI in Lucknow
March 18: 3rd ODI in Kolkata