          Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh in India's 2019-20 home season

          11:59 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          Five Test matches, three against South Africa and two against Bangladesh, will be the highlight of a packed home season for the Indian team - the top-ranked Test team - one in which they will host five teams.

          The season kicks off with South Africa's tour in September-October 2019, in which the teams will face off in three Tests - to be played in Visakhapatnam, Ranchi and Pune - and three T20Is. That will be followed by a visit from Bangladesh in November, with the teams playing three T20Is and two Tests, in Indore and Kolkata.

          The five Tests will be a part of the ICC's new Test Championship.

          West Indies visit next, for a series of three T20Is and three ODIs, all in December, and in January there will be three T20Is against Zimbabwe and three ODIs against Australia. South Africa complete their tour with a three-ODI series in March.

          Complete fixtures

          South Africa tour of India

          September 15: 1st T20I in Dharamsala
          September 18: 2nd T20I in Mohali
          September 22: 3rd T20I in Bengaluru
          October 2-6: 1st Test in Visakhapatnam
          October 10-14: 2nd Test in Ranchi
          October 19-23: 3rd Test in Pune

          Bangladesh tour of India

          November 3: 1st T20I in Delhi
          November 7: 2nd T20I in Rajkot
          November 10: 3rd T20I in Nagpur
          November 14-18: 1st Test in Indore
          November 22-26: 2nd Test in Kolkata

          West Indies tour of India

          December 6: 1st T20I in Mumbai
          December 8: 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram
          December 11: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad
          December 15: 1st ODI in Chennai
          December 18: 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam
          December 22: 3rd ODI in Cuttack

          Zimbabwe tour of India

          January 5: 1st T20I in Guwahati
          January 7: 2nd T20I in Indore
          January 10: 3rd T20I in Pune

          Australia tour of India

          January 14: 1st ODI in Mumbai
          January 17: 2nd ODI in Rajkot
          January 19: 3rd ODI in Bengaluru

          South Africa tour of India

          March 12: 1st ODI in Dharamsala
          March 15: 2nd ODI in Lucknow
          March 18: 3rd ODI in Kolkata

