WATCH - West Indies pay for bowling errors

When West Indies won the toss, they looked at damp conditions underfoot and heavy skies overhead. It was atmosphere that called for length bowling to use the conditions: slowness, possible seam movement and variable bounce. However, the West Indies opening bowlers failed to get the length right, bowling either too short or two full. The result: eight fours, one six and 63 runs in the first 10 overs without even a half chance created.

Ajinkya Rahane hasn't had a great relationship with limited-overs international cricket. He starts off well, but hasn't converted many of those starts into performances that guarantee him a spot in the XI. Before today he had crossed 50 19 times, converting them into hundreds only twice. Now, as KL Rahul nears fitness, this could be Rahane's last chance in a while if he doesn't grab it. He was predictably nervous as he neared his hundred before finally getting there in style.

High humidity, drizzle around, high pressure of bowling to Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, with floating yorkers as your weapon of choice, you leave yourself a low-percentage game as a bowler. Jason Holder realised that as three of his attempted yorkers at the death ended up as high full tosses. One of them was so slow Dhoni had time to rock back and pull it away for four. Another front-foot no-ball added insult to injury; fact that he got Kedar Jadhav out on that ball berated it further.

Virat Kohli started off circumspectly but accelerated dramatically, scoring his last 50 runs in 25 balls. Hitting wasn't that easy on a slow pitch with the humidity sapping players. There was an extra effort to set that solid base and concentrate on the swing of the bat and not the power. The head stayed down in all four of his sixes, none of which he over-hit.

Wristspinners make the ball turn both ways legally, and the variation is harder to pick than the carrom ball - which is legal - from fingerspinners. That is why wristspinners have become an important part of limited-overs sides. Bowling for the first time in ODIs, Kuldeep Yadav - left-arm bowler to boot - showed what difference the variation could make, with West Indies left-hand batsmen failing to pick the one turning back into them

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.