Chris Jordan set for T20 World Cup recall as Chris Woakes misses out

Though Archer recently admitted that another "stop-start year" could lead him to consider his future at the age of 29, the ECB hope the four-match Pakistan series can offer him a return to international cricket, ahead of a World Cup campaign that could include a maiden England appearance in front of his friends and family in his native Barbados. There is the possibility that he will warm up with some T20 appearances for Sussex's 2nd XI in the coming weeks.