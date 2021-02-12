Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra replaces Saba Karim as BCCI GM

Malhotra will be in charge of game development and operations © BCCI

Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra will replace Saba Karim as the BCCI's General Manager. He will be in charge of game development and operations.

Malhotra, who has been in the cricket industry for more than two decades, has also held senior positions at the ICC and has been responsible for overseeing cricket operations of various ICC events.

"Yes, Dhiraj Malhotra has been formally appointed as GM (Game Development). He will be joining from Monday, February 15," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Friday.

Karim's three-year stint had ended last month after being on six-month notice period.

Malhotra will be responsible for determining and monitoring the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields, besides the administration of the Domestic Tours Programme. The BCCI brass is confident that Malhotra's extensive work in ICC operations and as Delhi Capitals chief executive will come in handy.

"Dhiraj's joining Delhi franchise coincided with two of their best seasons, including a playoff and a second-place finish," the source said. "Also, when he was with DC, he was asked to help out at the ODI World Cup in England due to his vast knowledge."

