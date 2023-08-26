Pakistan make four changes and bat as they eye series sweep

Afghanistan also make two changes, bringing in Naib and Fareed in place of Alikhil and Rahman

Mohammad Nawaz made a return to the side in one of four changes for Pakistan • Associated Press

Toss Pakistan chose to bat vs Afghanistan

Pakistan won the toss and, as has been the theme of this series, elected to bat first against Afghanistan as the teams moved to Colombo for the third and final ODI.

Since they have already sealed the series 2-0 and with their first Asia Cup fixture just four days away, Pakistan decided to rest some of the key members of the playing XI, making four changes to the side that won the second ODI . Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Iftikhar Ahmed were all left out. In came Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim.

Babar Azam said the pitch looked a little bit dry, and the first ten overs would be crucial. He also said that was expecting a high-scoring affair.

Afghanistan also made two changes, bringing in Gulbadin Naib and Fareed Ahmad in place of Ikram Alikhil and Abdul Rahman. Naib had been drafted into the squad for the third ODI earlier in the day in place of Azmatullah Omarzai, who has a side strain.

Having bossed the opening ODI where they rolled over Afghanistan for just 59, Pakistan were handed a much sterner test in the second game. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's run-a-ball 151 helped Afghanistan rack up 300 for 5 but Naseem held his nerve in the chase to take his side over the line in the penultimate ball of the game.

It is likely to be humid in Colombo, but rain is unlikely to cause any interruptions to the game. Crucially, a win here will take Pakistan to the top of the ODI rankings.